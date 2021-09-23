Brignetta Dickerson (WMC)

A Kroger employee described the scene inside the store in Collierville, Tennessee, where she said a shooter started firing at her and her coworkers as they tried to hide.

Brignetta Dickerson told CNN affiliate WMC that when the shooting started she thought it was just "balloons popping."

Dickerson, who has worked at Kroger for 32 years, told WMC she was working the cash register when the shooting began in the deli section of the store. She told WMC that she ran with some of her coworkers to try to hide but the shooter came up right behind them and started shooting.

“He kept on shooting, shooting, shooting,” Dickerson said. “He shot one of my coworkers in the head, and then shot one of the customers in the stomach, and then my other customer got kinda like cuts from the asphalt.”

“I’m a little bit scared and a little bit shaky but I’m OK,” Dickerson said.