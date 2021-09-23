(Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network)

Several Kroger employees were found hiding in freezers or locked in offices following a shooting at the supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee, Thursday, the town's police chief, Dale Lane, said during a news conference.

"They were doing what they had been trained to do run, hide, fight," Lane said.

Around 1:30 p.m. local time, Collierville Police received a call about an active shooter at the Kroger supermarket.

When officers entered the building, they found multiple people shot. A SWAT team, along with patrol officers, and other command staff members began the process of going room to room, bringing employees out of where they were hiding and helping the victims who were injured, Lane said.

The chief said he was also part of a team that extricated a Kroger employee from the top of the building.

“At this time, we have still have a couple of active scenes that were working. The suspected shooter’s vehicle is in the parking lot and we are waiting on some additional equipment to get here, to be able to safely check that vehicle as well as some property that's on him,” Lane said.