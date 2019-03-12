William “Rick” Singer – the man who owned and operated Edge College and Career Network LLC (“The Key”) at the center of the collegiate scheme – will appear in Federal court in Boston today where he is expected to plead guilty.

A bio that appears on his website states Singer and team have coached, counseled and mentored over 90,000 adults.

He also wrote a book called “Getting In: Gaining Admission to your College of Choice." In a description on Amazon, that book promises "easy to understand and simple to follow steps to improve the odds of getting in to the college of your choosing."

One Amazon reviewer writes, "This book is a must -- allow Rick Singer to wave his magic pixy dust all over your life. You will be changed for the better."