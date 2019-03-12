Actresses charged in college admissions cheating schemeBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
NCAA: The charges "should be a concern for all of higher education"
The NCAA has issued a statement following today's charges that alleged some coaches at the universities accepted bribes in exchange for students being admitted through the athletic route.
Here's what the NCAA said:
“The charges brought forth today are troubling and should be a concern for all of higher education. We are looking into these allegations to determine the extent to which NCAA rules may have been violated.”
USC, Wake Forest, and the University of Texas react to news of explosive admissions scam
From CNN’s Madeleine Thompson and Lauren DelValle
We're starting to see some of the colleges react to the news that members of their respective communities were involved in the massive admissions scam.
University of Texas spox J.B. Bird:
Federal authorities notified us this morning that we were victims of an organized criminal effort involving admissions. We have just become aware of charges against our Men’s Tennis Coach Michael Center and he will be placed on administrative leave until further notice while we gather information. We are cooperating fully with the investigation. Integrity in admissions is vital to the academic and ethical standards of our university.
Wake Forest:
Wake Forest is aware of the allegations regarding head volleyball coach Bill Ferguson. The University has retained outside legal counsel to look into this matter. Wake Forest has placed Ferguson on administrative leave and named Randi Smart interim coach, effective immediately. We will have no further comment at this time.
University of Southern California:
We are aware of the ongoing wide-ranging criminal investigation involving universities nationwide, including USC. USC has not been accused of any wrongdoing and will continue to cooperate fully with the government’s investigation.
We understand that the government believes that illegal activity was carried out by individuals who went to great lengths to conceal their actions from the university. USC is conducting an internal investigation and will take employment actions as appropriate.
USC is in the process of identifying any funds received by the university in connection with this alleged scheme. Additionally, the university is reviewing its admissions processes broadly to ensure that such actions do not occur going forward.
How parents cheated the system to get their kids into college, according to prosecutors
From CNN's Brynn Gingras
Officials with the FBI and the Department of Justice, as well as the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, just detailed how the massive college admissions cheating scam worked.
A man named Rick Singer is at the center of it all, prosecutors alleged: He set up a non-profit, and parents came to his organization for help getting their kids into college.
From there, there were two routes Singer and parents would take, officials said:
- Test scores: Singer would have some retake students' SAT and ACT exams, changing answers to get a higher score. In some cases, parents and Singer would arrange for students to see a therapist, who could sign off on allowing more time for the exams.
- Athletics: Singer was in contact with coaches at the universities, and he arranged for students to be admitted through the athletic route — even faking pictures of the students as athletes.
Some parents paid up to $6.5 million for "guaranteed admission," FBI says
Joseph Bonavolonta, the FBI special agent in charge, said some parents paid millions of dollars to ensure that their children gained admission to prestigious universities.
Some parents sent as much as $200,000 to $6.5 million for "guaranteed admission," he said.
Justice Department releases list of defendants and the charges they face
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
The Justice Department has released a chart of those charged in the university entrance racketeering case, along with the specific crimes.
For most, the charges range from conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Others, such as defendant William Singer, face racketeering conspiracy; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to defraud US and obstruction of justice.
This is a nationwide scam, with "several connections to the Boston area," prosecutor says
Andrew Lelling, the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said the college admissions scam is a nationwide scheme, but there were several connections to the Boston area.
Actress Felicity Huffman arrested and charged with mail fraud, Lori Loughlin charged too
From CNN’s Mark Morales
Academy-award nominee Felicity Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud according to court paperwork filed yesterday in Massachusetts federal court.
This is a felony.
A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that Huffman is the actress and she has been arrested in Los Angeles.
Huffman, best known for her role on TV's "Desperate Housewives," is accused of paying $15,000 to an organization that then facilitated cheating for her daughter on the SATs, the indictment said. Huffman also discussed the scheme in a recorded phone call with a cooperating witness, the indictment said.
Actress Lori Loughlin is also facing the same felony charge - conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
50 arrested in nationwide scam, DOJ announces
A total of 50 people nationwide were arrested in the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice, officials unveiled on Tuesday.
Those arrested include two SAT/ACT administrators, one exam proctor, nine coaches at elite schools, one college administrator and 33 parents according to Andrew Lelling, the US Attorney for Massachusetts.
Defendant William Singer was paid roughly $25 million dollars by parents to help their children get in to schools.
Singer helped pay individuals money to take the exams or help improve their scores after.