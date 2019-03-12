Actresses charged in college admissions cheating schemeBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Some parents paid up to $6.5 million for "guaranteed admission," FBI says
Joseph Bonavolonta, the FBI special agent in charge, said some parents paid millions of dollars to ensure that their children gained admission to prestigious universities.
Some parents sent as much as $200,000 to $6.5 million for "guaranteed admission," he said.
Justice Department releases list of defendants and the charges they face
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
The Justice Department has released a chart of those charged in the university entrance racketeering case, along with the specific crimes.
For most, the charges range from conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Others, such as defendant William Singer, face racketeering conspiracy; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to defraud US and obstruction of justice.
This is a nationwide scam, with "several connections to the Boston area," prosecutor says
Andrew Lelling, the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said the college admissions scam is a nationwide scheme, but there were several connections to the Boston area.
Actresses Felicity Huffman arrested and charged with mail fraud, Lori Loughlin charged too
From CNN’s Mark Morales
Academy-award nominee Felicity Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud according to court paperwork filed yesterday in Massachusetts federal court.
This is a felony.
A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that Huffman is the actress and she has been arrested in Los Angeles.
Huffman, best known for her role on TV's "Desperate Housewives," is accused of paying $15,000 to an organization that then facilitated cheating for her daughter on the SATs, the indictment said. Huffman also discussed the scheme in a recorded phone call with a cooperating witness, the indictment said.
Actress Lori Loughlin is also facing the same felony charge - conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
50 arrested in nationwide scam, DOJ announces
A total of 50 people nationwide were arrested in the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice, officials unveiled on Tuesday.
Those arrested include two SAT/ACT administrators, one exam proctor, nine coaches at elite schools, one college administrator and 33 parents according to Andrew Lelling, the US Attorney for Massachusetts.
Defendant William Singer was paid roughly $25 million dollars by parents to help their children get in to schools.
Singer helped pay individuals money to take the exams or help improve their scores after.