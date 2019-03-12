Joseph Bonavolonta, the FBI special agent in charge, said some parents paid millions of dollars to ensure that their children gained admission to prestigious universities.

"This is a case where they flaunted their wealth, sparing no expense, to cheat the system and set their children up for success with the best education money could buy — literally," Bonavolonta said.

Some parents sent as much as $200,000 to $6.5 million for "guaranteed admission," he said.