This is a nationwide scam, with "several connections to the Boston area," prosecutor says

Academy-award nominee Felicity Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud according to court paperwork filed yesterday in Massachusetts federal court.

This is a felony.

A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that Huffman is the actress and she has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Huffman, best known for her role on TV's "Desperate Housewives," is accused of paying $15,000 to an organization that then facilitated cheating for her daughter on the SATs, the indictment said. Huffman also discussed the scheme in a recorded phone call with a cooperating witness, the indictment said.

Actress Lori Loughlin is also facing the same felony charge - conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.