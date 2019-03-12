Lori Loughlin has surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles

Manuel Henriquez, CEO of Hercules Capital, has voluntarily stepped aside as chairman and chief executive officer, according to a company statement.

Henriquez will continue as a member of the company’s board and an adviser to the company, the company said.

What was his role: Henriquez and his wife were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud related after spending $450,000 to get his daughter into Georgetown and fix an ACT exam for his other daughter, according to court documents.

Court documents indicate that the couple worked with Singer, who provided proctors to help testing for both of their daughters and adjust their test scores.

The essay and application to Georgetown were falsified, indicating Henriquez’s daughter had a “Top 50 ranking” in the United States Tennis Associational Junior Girls Tennis and other inaccurate information. Records from the USTA do not show she played in any USTA tournaments in high school. The documents allege the Henriquez’s bribed Gordon Ernst, the head tennis coach at Georgetown, to designate their daughter as a recruit.

Their daughter was ultimately admitted to Georgetown.

Hercules describes itself as a finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to venture capital-backed companies in technology-related markets.