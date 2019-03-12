Actresses charged in college admissions cheating schemeBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Lori Loughlin has surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles
Actress Lori Loughlin has surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles, according to FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller.
Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to designate their two daughters as recruits to the USC crew team despite their lack of participation in the sport, according to court documents.
The actress will be booked and is expected to make her initial appearance in federal court this afternoon in Los Angeles.
Giannulli appeared in federal court yesterday and was released on $1 million bail. His next court appearance is on March 29 in Boston.
Hercules Capital CEO steps down in wake of college admissions scandal
From CNN's Kate Trafecante
Manuel Henriquez, CEO of Hercules Capital, has voluntarily stepped aside as chairman and chief executive officer, according to a company statement.
Henriquez will continue as a member of the company’s board and an adviser to the company, the company said.
What was his role: Henriquez and his wife were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud related after spending $450,000 to get his daughter into Georgetown and fix an ACT exam for his other daughter, according to court documents.
Court documents indicate that the couple worked with Singer, who provided proctors to help testing for both of their daughters and adjust their test scores.
The essay and application to Georgetown were falsified, indicating Henriquez’s daughter had a “Top 50 ranking” in the United States Tennis Associational Junior Girls Tennis and other inaccurate information. Records from the USTA do not show she played in any USTA tournaments in high school. The documents allege the Henriquez’s bribed Gordon Ernst, the head tennis coach at Georgetown, to designate their daughter as a recruit.
Their daughter was ultimately admitted to Georgetown.
Hercules describes itself as a finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to venture capital-backed companies in technology-related markets.
Analysis: The scandal isn't just what's illegal, but what's legal as well
From CNN's David Perry
David M. Perry, a journalist and historian who is the senior academic adviser to the history department at the University of Minnesota, writes for CNN Opinion how the college cheating scandal is the tip of the iceberg.
The behavior described in this alleged fraud should be punished. But on a broader and more basic level, the case also sheds light on deep inequities in our college admissions system. Because if someone can get their kid into Harvard by buying a building, let alone by committing any of the alleged acts emerging from this case, the scandal isn't just what's illegal, but what's legal as well.
Former Georgetown tennis coach placed on leave by current university
University of Rhode Island has placed tennis coach Gordon Ernst on administrative leave, according to a statement on the university’s website.
Ernst is the former head coach of men and women’s tennis at Georgetown University and has been charged with racketeering conspiracy.
The University of Rhode Island statement says Ernst “has not been involved in the recruitment of any current players nor in the signing of any new recruits” and that his leave is due to the incidents that occurred while he was at Georgetown University.
The University of Rhode Island is not named in the college admissions scandal.
Here's a breakdown of who was charged in the cheating scheme
From CNN's Eric Levenson
The college admissions scheme revealed Tuesday is the largest of its kind ever prosecuted, federal prosecutors said, and features 50 defendants across six states, millions of dollars in illegally funneled funds and a handful of the country's most selective universities.
The scheme used two methods — cheating on on standardized tests and bribe the people who decide which students get admitted — to get students into the top colleges.
Those charged include....
- Two SAT/ACT administrators
- One exam proctor
- 9 coaches at elite schools
- One college administrator
- 33 parents
Here's what you need to know about the massive college cheating admission scandal
Wealthy parents, Hollywood actresses, coaches and college prep executives were accused of carrying out a nationwide fraud to get students into prestigious universities, according to a federal indictment.
In all, 50 people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged in the criminal investigation that went by the name "Operation Varsity Blues."
We're wrapping up our live coverage, but follow the links below to keep reading about the scheme:
- Here's how the college admissions scam allegedly worked
- Favorite TV moms embroiled in alleged college admissions scandal
- A winemaker, a test proctor and a CEO -- These are the people involved in the alleged scam
- The CEO behind the college admissions cheating scam wanted to help the wealthy. But that's not all
Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli's bond set at $1 million
From CNN’s Jack Hannah
Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli appeared today in federal court in connection with the alleged college cheating admission scandal.
His bond was set at $1 million. Giannulli surrendered his passport and his travel is restricted to the US.
His wife, actress Lori Loughlin, was not in court with him.
Giannulli and Loughlin have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a complaint.
Giannulli is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court on March 29.
Former Yale women's soccer coach faces charges in admissions scandal
From CNN's Rob Frehse
The former head coach of Yale University’s women’s soccer team is accused of conspiring with William Rick Singer, the man behind the college cheating admission scheme, to accept bribes in exchange for designating Yale applicants as recruits for the women’s soccer team, according to a court filing.
Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, the head coach of the Yale women’s soccer coach for about 23 years, agreed to work with Singer in 2015, according to the filing.
Meredith is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, the filing said.
In one case, Singer is accused of adjusting the resume and personal statement of a candidate to falsely describe the applicant as the co-captain of a prominent club soccer team in southern California, despite the fact that the applicant did not play competitive soccer, the filing said. Singer allegedly sent Meredith a check for $400,000 in January 2018 after the applicant was admitted to Yale, according to the filing.
Relatives of the applicant allegedly paid Singer approximately $1.2 million in multiple installments, including approximately $900,000 that was paid to one of Singer’s charitable accounts, according to the filing.
If convicted, Meredith will forfeit over $865,000, more than $308,000 of which was already given to the FBI in a cashier’s check in May 2018, the filing said.
He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on March 28.
Actress Felicity Huffman's bond set at $250,000 in alleged college admission scheme
From CNN’s Jack Hannah
Actress Felicity Huffman appeared today in a federal court in Los Angeles to face charges in connection with an alleged college admissions scheme.
The judge set Huffman's bond at $250,000.
The Academy Award nominee is charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a complaint.
Huffman provided short responses when asked to confirm her name and if she understood the charges against her.
Prosecutors requested a high bond for Huffman. They listed numerous recorded conversations with William Rick Singer, the man behind the alleged scheme.
Prosecutors estimated that Huffman has $20 million in real estate assets and another $4 million in other assets.
Huffman surrendered her passport, and her travel was restricted to the US.
Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was in court and jotted notes during the hearing.
Huffman is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court on March 29.