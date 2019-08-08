CNN

Columbine shooting survivor Samuel Granillo said that, even 20 years after that shooting, Columbine remains Americans' barometer of horrific mass shootings.

“It was definitely unique when it happened and what's different now, a lot of people will argue, is nothing," he said.

Granillo said that things have gotten worse over the years. Now, he's trying to find common ground and common thread to pierce the polarizing gun debate that often goes nowhere.

"So that common ground is that we all have families, we all have friends, loved ones, we all want to be loved. We all want to give love and what makes — what that makes us all is human," he said.

"And the common thread here is that we are all that, and every single person in the world is human and that is a common ground that we can all come to and understand that we need to change something here," Granillo added.