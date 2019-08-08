CNN hosts a town hall on gun violence
Columbine survivor: Nothing has changed since that 1999 shooting
Columbine shooting survivor Samuel Granillo said that, even 20 years after that shooting, Columbine remains Americans' barometer of horrific mass shootings.
“It was definitely unique when it happened and what's different now, a lot of people will argue, is nothing," he said.
Granillo said that things have gotten worse over the years. Now, he's trying to find common ground and common thread to pierce the polarizing gun debate that often goes nowhere.
"So that common ground is that we all have families, we all have friends, loved ones, we all want to be loved. We all want to give love and what makes — what that makes us all is human," he said.
"And the common thread here is that we are all that, and every single person in the world is human and that is a common ground that we can all come to and understand that we need to change something here," Granillo added.
Brooklyn district attorney blames NRA for lack of "reasonable" gun control
Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney whose brother was killed in gun violence in 1996, said he believes the National Rifle Association is to blame for not having "reasonable" gun control laws.
"I believe that the power of the NRA in controlling some of our elected officials and not wanting to face the wrath of that organization and supporters is a major factor in not having reasonable gun control," he said.
Gonzalez continued to say that NRA seems to not care that people are being killed by guns.
"Everyday, we're losing people's lives in this country, losing in our big cities, and those lives seem not to matter to folks in the NRA and others. We lose them often in low-income communities and black and brown communities, and there's no resources put into understanding those problems, where those guns are coming from, and when we have a mass shooting like this, it highlights it because it puts everyone on the edge, but we don't have those further conversations," Gonzalez said.
Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans who was also on the town hall stage with Gonzalez, said he thinks the problem is how we are thinking about gun violence.
"Right now Congress prohibits any significant research on violence as a public health threat," he said. "I think they're worried about guns. Then we begin to talk about guns and we don't talk about public health."
Pulse shooting victim's mother: "I want to see less guns on less people, period"
Christine Leinonen, the mother of Pulse shooting victim Christopher Leinonen, said she is in favor of pushing a ban on assault weapons through voting and a ballot initiative.
"I want to see less guns on less people, period," she said at a CNN town hall tonight.
Leinonen said she wants action, and is frustrated with politicians.
"Our politicians are saying that they're going to help us, and then they get into office and they don't help us, I want to see less guns," she said.
Some background: Leinonen's son was murdered, along with 48 others — including his boyfriend, Juan Guerrero — at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016.
The National Rifle Association declined to participate in CNN's town hall
CNN host Chris Cuomo said that the National Rifle Association declined to participate in the town hall on gun violence tonight.
"They declined. They sent a totally disingenuous statement that they're open to honest discussion but not this spectacle," he said.
"That's what you call this, a spectacle? I guess they want to do their talking with propaganda ads and millions in lobbying," he added.
He also said the gun lobby will not be the answer to this question, just as the tobacco industry was not the answer to issues of smoking years ago.
"People like you are the answer, and there can be no sides when it comes to wanting to be safer," he said.
Tonight's audience will include survivors of gun violence
The audience at tonight's town hall will include survivors from mass shootings, including those at Florida's Pulse nightclub in Orlando; Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School; a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas; and Columbine High School and the Aurora movie theater in Colorado.
Guests are expected to include:
- Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney whose brother was killed in gun violence in 1996.
- JT Lewis, a 19-year-old who is running for a seat in Connecticut's state Senate as a Republican after losing his 6-year-old brother in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.
- Mitch Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans from 2010 to 2018.
CNN will host a town hall about gun violence tonight
CNN's Chris Cuomo is moderating a town hall, "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis," tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The event comes days after 31 people were killed in mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
Among the topics to be discussed, in the wake of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, will be:
- Gun violence in America
- White nationalism
- The rise in hate crimes
- Whether or not the President and Congress will take any action to make America safer