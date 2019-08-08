CNN

Christine Leinonen, the mother of Pulse shooting victim Christopher Leinonen, said she is in favor of pushing a ban on assault weapons through voting and a ballot initiative.

"I want to see less guns on less people, period," she said at a CNN town hall tonight.

Leinonen said she wants action, and is frustrated with politicians.

"Our politicians are saying that they're going to help us, and then they get into office and they don't help us, I want to see less guns," she said.

Some background: Leinonen's son was murdered, along with 48 others — including his boyfriend, Juan Guerrero — at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016.