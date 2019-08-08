CNN hosts a town hall on gun violence
Pulse shooting victim's mother: "I want to see less guns on less people, period"
Christine Leinonen, the mother of Pulse shooting victim Christopher Leinonen, said she is in favor of pushing a ban on assault weapons through voting and a ballot initiative.
"I want to see less guns on less people, period," she said at a CNN town hall tonight.
Leinonen said she wants action, and is frustrated with politicians.
"Our politicians are saying that they're going to help us, and then they get into office and they don't help us, I want to see less guns," she said.
Some background: Leinonen's son was murdered, along with 48 others — including his boyfriend, Juan Guerrero — at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016.
The National Rifle Association declined to participate in CNN's town hall
CNN host Chris Cuomo said that the National Rifle Association declined to participate in the town hall on gun violence tonight.
"They declined. They sent a totally disingenuous statement that they're open to honest discussion but not this spectacle," he said.
"That's what you call this, a spectacle? I guess they want to do their talking with propaganda ads and millions in lobbying," he added.
He also said the gun lobby will not be the answer to this question, just as the tobacco industry was not the answer to issues of smoking years ago.
"People like you are the answer, and there can be no sides when it comes to wanting to be safer," he said.
Tonight's audience will include survivors of gun violence
The audience at tonight's town hall will include survivors from mass shootings, including those at Florida's Pulse nightclub in Orlando; Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School; a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas; and Columbine High School and the Aurora movie theater in Colorado.
Guests are expected to include:
- Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney whose brother was killed in gun violence in 1996.
- JT Lewis, a 19-year-old who is running for a seat in Connecticut's state Senate as a Republican after losing his 6-year-old brother in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.
- Mitch Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans from 2010 to 2018.
CNN will host a town hall about gun violence tonight
CNN's Chris Cuomo is moderating a town hall, "America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis," tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The event comes days after 31 people were killed in mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
Among the topics to be discussed, in the wake of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, will be:
- Gun violence in America
- White nationalism
- The rise in hate crimes
- Whether or not the President and Congress will take any action to make America safer