Jon Bon Jovi, Kelly Marie Tran among the celebrities at this year's CNN Heroes All-Star Gala
Celebrities are making there way down the red carpet into New York's American Museum of Natural History, where the real stars -- this year's CNN Heroes Top 10 -- will be honored tonight.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi, Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" and Kelly Marie Tran of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fame are just some of the famous guests on hand to honor these everyday heroes.
Singer Andy Grammer will perform with a New York elementary school chorus during the show
During the "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" show, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will reunite with the PS22 Chorus to perform the song “Don’t Give Up On Me” off his new album, "Naive."
Grammer and the children from PS22 -- an elementary school in Staten Island, New York -- performed a version of the song that has notched nearly 3 million views on YouTube.