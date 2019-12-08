Jon Bon Jovi, Kelly Marie Tran among the celebrities at this year's CNN Heroes All-Star Gala
Feel the excitement on the red carpet as the heroes get ready for the show
CNN's Melissa Mahtani caught up with this year's top 10 CNN Heroes on the red carpet to find out what this moment in the spotlight means to them.
See the Top 10 CNN Heroes get ready for the spotlight!
'Arrow' actress Katherine McNamara's backstage message
McNamara will be presenting an award at tonight's gala.
Actress Kathy Bates: Honored to be part of CNN Heroes
Legendary actress Kathy Bates, who will be presenting an award at tonight's CNN Heroes gala, said she was honored to be part of the event, noting that "there's so much bad news" today that it's nice to be part of something positive.
She said her new movie, the Clint Eastwood-directed film, “Richard Jewell,” is also about a real-life hero.
"(He's) a man who did a great thing, saved lives at the 1996 (Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park) bombing ... everybody said he was a hero - suddenly there's a leak, and his life was ruined," she said. "We feel like (the film) is honoring a real person who did something magnificent."
The film "Richard Jewell" releases Friday, December 13.
Jon Bon Jovi, Caleb McLaughlin and other celebs have arrived to honor the CNN Heroes
Celebrities are making there way down the red carpet into New York's American Museum of Natural History, where the real stars -- this year's CNN Heroes Top 10 -- will be honored tonight.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi, Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" and Kelly Marie Tran of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fame are just some of the famous guests on hand to honor these everyday heroes.
Singer Andy Grammer will perform with a New York elementary school chorus during the show
During the "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" show, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will reunite with the PS22 Chorus to perform the song “Don’t Give Up On Me” off his new album, "Naive."
(Check out a sneak peek of Grammer and the kids getting ready for their big performance)
Grammer and the children's chorus from PS22 -- an elementary school in Staten Island, New York -- performed a version of the song that has notched nearly 3 million views on YouTube.