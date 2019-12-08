Actress Kathy Bates Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Legendary actress Kathy Bates, who will be presenting an award at tonight's CNN Heroes gala, said she was honored to be part of the event, noting that "there's so much bad news" today that it's nice to be part of something positive.

She said her new movie, the Clint Eastwood-directed film, “Richard Jewell,” is also about a real-life hero.

"(He's) a man who did a great thing, saved lives at the 1996 (Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park) bombing ... everybody said he was a hero - suddenly there's a leak, and his life was ruined," she said. "We feel like (the film) is honoring a real person who did something magnificent."

The film "Richard Jewell" releases Friday, December 13.