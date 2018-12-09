... Dr. Ricardo Pun-Chong for his tireless work helping families with young children who come into his hospital in Lima, Peru.

He will receive $100,000 to keep his cause going and the title of CNN Hero of the Year for 2018.

Many of the families who benefit from Pun-Chong's nonprofit, Inspira, must travel far from home to seek the best medical treatment. Often unable to pay for a place to stay, these families can find themselves homeless while fighting for their children's lives. Some camp out in the hospital corridors.

"I couldn't get the picture of the families sleeping on the floor out of my mind," Pun-Chong said. "So, I decided to do something for them."

Since 2008, Inspira has provided free housing, meals and overall support for sick children and their families while they undergo treatment. The organization has helped more than 900 families who've come from all over Peru.

Pun-Chong, who lives a few blocks from the shelter and is there almost every day, runs the organization with the help of a small staff and an army of passionate volunteers. He spends every holiday with the families there.

"The kids inspire me every day," Pun-Chong said. "When I'm with these kids, and I feel how strong they are, I understand that there are no problems that we can't resolve."