The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2018 spearhead diverse projects all around the globe. What they have in common is a desire to help their fellow human beings. Here's why we're honoring them tonight:

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin's Pearls Africa Foundation teaches computer coding to disadvantaged young women in Nigeria.

College student Maria Rose Belding helped create the online platform MEANS, which has distributed 1.8 million pounds of food to the hungry.

Amanda Boxtel's nonprofit Bridging Bionics provides free or low-cost physical therapy to people with mobility impairments.

Dr. Rob Gore launched the Kings Against Violence Initiative, which teaches conflict resolution and avoidance to at-risk youth in New York.

Luke Mickelson's nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers free beds for children in need across the US.

Susan Munsey created the nonprofit GenerateHope to offer housing, therapy, education and medical care to survivors of sex trafficking in San Diego.

Florence Phillips founded the ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada, which provides free English and citizenship classes to immigrants and their families.

Dr. Ricardo Pun-Chong started the nonprofit Inspira to provide free housing, meals and support to ill children and their families in Peru.

Ellen Stackable's nonprofit Poetic Justice brings therapeutic creative writing classes to imprisoned women in Oklahoma.

Chris Stout co-founded the Veterans Community Project, which constructs tiny houses for homeless vets and aids them in rebuilding their lives.

