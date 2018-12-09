Lenny Kravitz, Will Ferrell, other celebs at this year's CNN Heroes All-Star GalaBy Tricia Escobedo, Drew Kann and Melonyce McAfee, CNN
They provide homes for veterans, computer coding classes for disadvantaged women, and much more ...
The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2018 spearhead diverse projects all around the globe. What they have in common is a desire to help their fellow human beings. Here's why we're honoring them tonight:
Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin's Pearls Africa Foundation teaches computer coding to disadvantaged young women in Nigeria.
College student Maria Rose Belding helped create the online platform MEANS, which has distributed 1.8 million pounds of food to the hungry.
Amanda Boxtel's nonprofit Bridging Bionics provides free or low-cost physical therapy to people with mobility impairments.
Dr. Rob Gore launched the Kings Against Violence Initiative, which teaches conflict resolution and avoidance to at-risk youth in New York.
Luke Mickelson's nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers free beds for children in need across the US.
Susan Munsey created the nonprofit GenerateHope to offer housing, therapy, education and medical care to survivors of sex trafficking in San Diego.
Florence Phillips founded the ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada, which provides free English and citizenship classes to immigrants and their families.
Dr. Ricardo Pun-Chong started the nonprofit Inspira to provide free housing, meals and support to ill children and their families in Peru.
Ellen Stackable's nonprofit Poetic Justice brings therapeutic creative writing classes to imprisoned women in Oklahoma.
Chris Stout co-founded the Veterans Community Project, which constructs tiny houses for homeless vets and aids them in rebuilding their lives.
Lenny Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Ted Danson to headline CNN Heroes tribute show
Grammy Award-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will perform "Here to Love" from his album "Raise Vibration" at tonight's CNN Heroes gala.
Kravitz, actor Ted Danson and funnyman Will Ferrell are among the celebrities honoring 10 everyday people whose good deeds make a difference around the world. Read more here.
Young Wonders: Five young people creating a better world
It's easy to ignore the homeless encampment near your neighborhood, the pollution clogging the local beach or the faraway children who don't have resources to play a sport they love.
Solving those problems might seem insurmountable, but not to one group of teens and tweens who saw an issue and tackled it with passion and energy.
At Sunday's CNN Heroes tribute, these five extraordinary young people will be honored for making a difference in their communities and far beyond.