Lenny Kravitz, Will Ferrell, other celebs at this year's CNN Heroes All-Star Gala

By Tricia Escobedo, Drew Kann and Melonyce McAfee, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago5:47 p.m. ET, December 9, 2018
Lenny Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Ted Danson to headline CNN Heroes tribute show

Grammy Award-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will perform "Here to Love" from his album "Raise Vibration" at tonight's CNN Heroes gala.

Kravitz, actor Ted Danson and funnyman Will Ferrell are among the celebrities honoring 10 everyday people whose good deeds make a difference around the world. Read more here.

Young Wonders: Five young people creating a better world

It's easy to ignore the homeless encampment near your neighborhood, the pollution clogging the local beach or the faraway children who don't have resources to play a sport they love.

Solving those problems might seem insurmountable, but not to one group of teens and tweens who saw an issue and tackled it with passion and energy.

At Sunday's CNN Heroes tribute, these five extraordinary young people will be honored for making a difference in their communities and far beyond.

Read more about this year's Young Wonders.

CNN Heroes get a backstage sneak peek