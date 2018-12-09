It's easy to ignore the homeless encampment near your neighborhood, the pollution clogging the local beach or the faraway children who don't have resources to play a sport they love.

Solving those problems might seem insurmountable, but not to one group of teens and tweens who saw an issue and tackled it with passion and energy.

At Sunday's CNN Heroes tribute, these five extraordinary young people will be honored for making a difference in their communities and far beyond.

