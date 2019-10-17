Hugo Jacobo, 31, told CNN he attended the Logandale Middle School in Chicago -- the same school his mother has been teaching in for the past 15 years. He said he's joining the Chicago teachers' strike in support of her.

"I wanted to support her and her colleagues- teachers, teacher assistants, janitors, support staff, as they fight for equitable schools. I know it’s easy to think it’s because they just want a raise but educators wouldn’t do this if they were just in it for themselves. They truly are fighting for their students and their future," he said.

Jacobo shared this photo on Twitter:

Erik G. Wilson told CNN her lives just across the street from Kenwood Academy where teachers were protesting. "I graduated from there. I support the teachers so I hope they reach a resolution they can live with," he said.

Vianney Vaca, 18, told CNN she's supporting the teachers because as a former CPS graduate she witnessed the lack of resources both at the elementary and high school.

"I see that many schools do not have complete sets of books for each kid. Some schools do not have the help for bilingual students, someone to help them in their native language. Some schools do not have a special education teacher, the kids are falling behind. Some buildings are falling apart, making it unsafe for kids," she said.

"Many schools are overcrowded, which is a common problem at many schools. These are just a few problems, there is plenty more. I am joining them because everyone deserves a proper education!"

She tweeted a video, too: