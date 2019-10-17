Striking teachers and supporters walk a picket line outside Peirce Elementary School on the first day of strike by the Chicago Teachers Union on October 17 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago teachers strike
Here's what the city and school district have offered
Chicago Public Schools has proposed a series of offers, including 16% raises for teachers, or an average of about $19,000.
"In five years, the average teacher will make about $100,000," CPS said in its proposed plan.
On Friday, Chicago's Board of Education released a 71-page counteroffer to the union's demands.
Here's what Mayor Lori Lightfoot said:
"We have tried to provide the best deal that's fiscally responsible -- that's fair to teacher and fair to taxpayers. Without question, the deal that we put on the table is the best in the Chicago Teachers Union's history."
"It provides a 16% pay raise for all employees. It would lift up lowest-paid workers immediately. On average, support staff will see a 38% pay raise over the life of the (five-year) contract under the current offer."
The mayor said an additional $400,000 per year will be earmarked "toward a pipeline for nurses, counselors and case managers."
The offer also includes:
- An additional $1 million to reduce class sizes in classrooms from grades 4 through 12
- A "school community rep" at every school with a significant homeless population
- Improved health insurance coverage for physical therapy and mental health services
What the teachers want: Smaller classes, better pay, and more support
"Our students deserve smaller class sizes. They deserve nurses. They deserve social workers. They deserve bilingual educators," special education teacher Linda Perales said.
The union listed more than a dozen demands for the school district, including firm limits on class sizes, hiring more teachers' assistants and raises for all school employees.
Willie Cousins has worked as a teacher's assistant at Bond Elementary School for the past five years. "In those five years, I have been working with a salary of less than $30,000 a year," he said.
"And to make ends meet, I've had to pick up an extra job at Walmart, Food 4 Less, it all depends because of my salary. But I have a family of four that I have to provide for."
He said the cost of living in Chicago makes it especially difficult to live on an educator's salary. "We are required to live in the city. So how can I live off of that when skyrocketing rent is unbelievable?" he said. "Please, we deserve a fair wage in this city."
But it's not all about the money: There's the lack of librarians, bilingual teachers and other support staff, too.
Nine of 10 majority-black schools have no teacher librarians, and there aren't enough teachers for English language learners in the district, which the union said is "nearly half Latinx," the union said.
Lori Torres is the mother of three children in Chicago Public Schools.
"My youngest son ... has never known what it is to have a librarian," she said.
CTU President Jesse Sharkey said a lack of support staff greatly impedes the students' ability to learn.
"Our schools don't have (librarians), and we're trying to teach kids to do well on reading tests," he said.
More than 25,000 educators strike in Chicago, leaving almost 300,000 kids in limbo
About 300,000 students have no idea when they'll see their teachers again as members of the Chicago Teachers Union go on strike Thursday.
More than 25,000 educators and their supporters started picketing at their local schools Thursday morning. They'll unite at a mass rally in the afternoon.
"Lori Lightfoot! Get on the right foot!" some teachers chanted, asking Chicago's mayor to help resolve the stalemate between the union and the city's Board of Education.
The union's demands reflect what teachers across the country have been clamoring for: smaller class sizes, more support staff and higher raises.
But in Chicago, the dynamics are different -- and in some cases, dire.
