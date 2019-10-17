"Our students deserve smaller class sizes. They deserve nurses. They deserve social workers. They deserve bilingual educators," special education teacher Linda Perales said.

The union listed more than a dozen demands for the school district, including firm limits on class sizes, hiring more teachers' assistants and raises for all school employees.

Willie Cousins has worked as a teacher's assistant at Bond Elementary School for the past five years. "In those five years, I have been working with a salary of less than $30,000 a year," he said.

"And to make ends meet, I've had to pick up an extra job at Walmart, Food 4 Less, it all depends because of my salary. But I have a family of four that I have to provide for."

He said the cost of living in Chicago makes it especially difficult to live on an educator's salary. "We are required to live in the city. So how can I live off of that when skyrocketing rent is unbelievable?" he said. "Please, we deserve a fair wage in this city."

But it's not all about the money: There's the lack of librarians, bilingual teachers and other support staff, too.

Nine of 10 majority-black schools have no teacher librarians, and there aren't enough teachers for English language learners in the district, which the union said is "nearly half Latinx," the union said.

Lori Torres is the mother of three children in Chicago Public Schools.

"My youngest son ... has never known what it is to have a librarian," she said.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said a lack of support staff greatly impedes the students' ability to learn.

"Our schools don't have (librarians), and we're trying to teach kids to do well on reading tests," he said.