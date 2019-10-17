Hugo Jacobo, 31, told CNN he attended the Logandale Middle School in Chicago -- the same school his mother has been teaching in for the past 15 years. He said he's joining the Chicago teachers' strike in support of her.

"I wanted to support her and her colleagues- teachers, teacher assistants, janitors, support staff, as they fight for equitable schools. I know it’s easy to think it’s because they just want a raise but educators wouldn’t do this if they were just in it for themselves. They truly are fighting for their students and their future," he said.

Jacobo shared this photo on Twitter:

Erik G. Wilson told CNN her lives just across the street from Kenwood Academy where teachers were protesting. "I graduated from there. I support the teachers so I hope they reach a resolution they can live with," he said.

And Twitter user @vianneycow also came out to support her elementary school teachers. "We need resources, nurses, librarians, and more!"

She tweeted a video, too: