Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters that Clarisa Figueroa, one of the murder suspects, had lost a son in 2017.

Her son, who was in his 20s, died of natural causes, Johnson said.

When asked what they planned to do with the child they removed from Ochoa-Lopez's womb, Johnson said he couldn't speculate.

“Only they know that,” Johnson said. “We assume they would raise the child as their own.”

Police plan to look through Facebook and investigate whether Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, attempted to lure anyone else in the past, said Brendan Deenihan, Chicago police's deputy chief of detectives.

"It appears from our interviews that this was the first time that they did this," he said.