Chicago Police

Police released the identities and photos of three people arrested in connection with Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery of a child less than 13-years-old, for her role in the death of Ochoa-Lopez.

Figueroa’s daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, also faces the same charges.

The 46-year-old woman’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, has been charged with one felony count of conceal death of a person and one felony count of conceal homicidal death, according to a release from police.