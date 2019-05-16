Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby is alive but in grave condition

WBBM

The baby that was forcibly removed from Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb is alive but in grave condition, police said.

The day Ochoa-Lopez disappeared last month, the Chicago Fire Department got a call about a newborn in distress at the same address where her body was later found.

The baby was taken to the hospital along with a woman who claimed to be the mother, said CFD spokesman Larry Langford.

A neighbor told CNN affiliate WBBM that on April 23 the woman living at the house ran outside holding a newborn and wearing a blood-smeared shirt, but she had no blood on her gray shorts.

The neighbor said the woman told her, “I just had the baby, and it’s not breathing.”

A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed a baby in distress was taken to the hospital by ambulance from that address around 6:10 p.m. on April 23.

Local media have reported that the baby is Ochoa-Lopez's, and her family has received confirmation that the newborn is her baby, said Jacobita Cortes, a pastor at Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Chicago, where the family sought help.

Authorities asked for Ochoa-Lopez's dental records from her family to identify her body, and also matched the baby's DNA to that of the father, the pastor said.