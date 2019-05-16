Arrests made in pregnant Chicago woman's deathBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby is alive but in grave condition
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Andrea Diaz
The baby that was forcibly removed from Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb is alive but in grave condition, police said.
The day Ochoa-Lopez disappeared last month, the Chicago Fire Department got a call about a newborn in distress at the same address where her body was later found.
The baby was taken to the hospital along with a woman who claimed to be the mother, said CFD spokesman Larry Langford.
A neighbor told CNN affiliate WBBM that on April 23 the woman living at the house ran outside holding a newborn and wearing a blood-smeared shirt, but she had no blood on her gray shorts.
A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed a baby in distress was taken to the hospital by ambulance from that address around 6:10 p.m. on April 23.
Local media have reported that the baby is Ochoa-Lopez's, and her family has received confirmation that the newborn is her baby, said Jacobita Cortes, a pastor at Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Chicago, where the family sought help.
Authorities asked for Ochoa-Lopez's dental records from her family to identify her body, and also matched the baby's DNA to that of the father, the pastor said.
A pregnant teen was killed and her unborn baby was forcibly removed, police say
A 19-year-old pregnant woman who vanished last month was found dead in a Chicago home, authorities said. Police said they believe she was killed and her unborn baby was forcibly removed.
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine-months pregnant, disappeared on April 23 after she went to get baby items from a woman she met on a Facebook group, a spokesperson for the victim's family told CNN affiliate WGN.
Her body was found this week, and the cause of death was homicide by strangulation, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
The day she was reported missing, a call for help for a baby came from the same address where Ocha-Lopez's body was later found.
"We believe that she was murdered, and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder," said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.
"It just seems surreal. You see this stuff on the movies. You never get to know someone, people actually are this evil," the spokesperson, Cecilia Garcia, told CNN affiliate WLS.
Detectives have detained four people for questioning, he said. Authorities declined to confirm any other details, citing an open investigation.