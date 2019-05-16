Arrests made in pregnant Chicago woman's deathBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Police found bleach, burned clothes and cleaning solutions at the crime scene
Police discovered bleach and cleaning solutions at the home where they found Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's body, according to Detectives Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan.
During a search of the property, police found Ochoa-Lopez's body in a trash can, as well as the device used to strangle her, he said. It was a coaxial cable.
Police also discovered blood throughout the home as well as remnants of burned clothes.
Chicago police ID'd a mother and her daughter as Ochoa-Lopez's killers
Chicago police named Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa as the suspects in the murder of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez in Chicago, who was nine months pregnant when she disappeared last month.
Desiree, the daughter, admitted to police that she helped her mother kill Ochoa-Lopez, Detectives Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said.
Clarisa's boyfriend was charged with concealment of a crime.
Ochoa-Lopez was strangled with a coaxial cable, police said, then dumped in a trash can. Police wouldn't say how Ochoa-Lopez's baby was removed from her body. They said her grieving family is still hoping for "a miracle" that her baby, currently in grave condition, will pull through.
Chicago police: "It's a pretty terrible and horrific case"
Chicago police on Thursday described the case involving the brutal slaying of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez as "terrible and horrific."
"It's a pretty terrible and horrific case," Detectives Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said.
Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine-months pregnant, disappeared on April 23 after she went to get baby items from a woman she met on a Facebook group, a spokesperson for the victim's family told CNN affiliate WGN.
Her body was found this week in a trash can behind the woman's house, and the cause of death was homicide by strangulation, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
Deenihan said police began investigating Ochoa-Lopez's case soon after she was reported missing, but he said the case took a turn on May 7.
That's when they got a tip from Ochoa-Lopez's friend that she had arranged to pick up baby clothes and items at one of the suspect's home.
When detectives went to the home, they met with the suspect's daughter and she told them that her mother was in the hospital because she had just delivered a baby.
Police then searched the area and found Ochoa-Lopez's vehicle. Detectives later went to the hospital and spoke with the suspect who denied meeting with Ochoa-Lopez, Deenihan said.
Two charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old pregnant woman
Three people have been arrested and charged in the death of pregnant 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a press conference Thursday.
Two of those people have been charged with murder and the other person has been charged with concealment of a crime, Johnson said.
Ochoa-Lopez went missing last month in Chicago after going to the home of a woman she met on Facebook to pick-up a stroller and baby clothes.
Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a trash can in the back of the house, Cook said. She had been strangled to death.
NOW: Police announce arrests in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death
Chicago police are holding a news conference where they have announced that three people have been arrested in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.
Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she went missing last month. Her body was found in a Chicago home this week, and police said they believe her unborn baby was forcibly removed from her womb.
“As of this morning, the baby was still in grave condition,” Bartoli said. “Detectives are questioning three people,” Bartoli said.
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby is alive but in grave condition
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Andrea Diaz
The baby that was forcibly removed from Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb is alive but in grave condition, police said.
The day Ochoa-Lopez disappeared last month, the Chicago Fire Department got a call about a newborn in distress at the same address where her body was later found.
The baby was taken to the hospital along with a woman who claimed to be the mother, said CFD spokesman Larry Langford.
A neighbor told CNN affiliate WBBM that on April 23 the woman living at the house ran outside holding a newborn and wearing a blood-smeared shirt, but she had no blood on her gray shorts.
A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed a baby in distress was taken to the hospital by ambulance from that address around 6:10 p.m. on April 23.
Local media have reported that the baby is Ochoa-Lopez's, and her family has received confirmation that the newborn is her baby, said Jacobita Cortes, a pastor at Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Chicago, where the family sought help.
Authorities asked for Ochoa-Lopez's dental records from her family to identify her body, and also matched the baby's DNA to that of the father, the pastor said.
A pregnant teen was killed and her unborn baby was forcibly removed, police say
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Andrea Diaz
A 19-year-old pregnant woman who vanished last month was found dead in a Chicago home, authorities said. Police said they believe she was killed and her unborn baby was forcibly removed.
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine-months pregnant, disappeared on April 23 after she went to get baby items from a woman she met on a Facebook group, a spokesperson for the victim's family told CNN affiliate WGN.
Her body was found this week, and the cause of death was homicide by strangulation, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
The day she was reported missing, a call for help for a baby came from the same address where Ocha-Lopez's body was later found.
"We believe that she was murdered, and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder," said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.
"It just seems surreal. You see this stuff on the movies. You never get to know someone, people actually are this evil," the spokesperson, Cecilia Garcia, told CNN affiliate WLS.
Detectives have detained four people for questioning, he said. Authorities declined to confirm any other details, citing an open investigation.