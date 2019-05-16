Police found bleach, burned clothes and cleaning solutions at the crime scene

Chicago police on Thursday described the case involving the brutal slaying of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez as "terrible and horrific."

"It's a pretty terrible and horrific case," Detectives Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said.

Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine-months pregnant, disappeared on April 23 after she went to get baby items from a woman she met on a Facebook group, a spokesperson for the victim's family told CNN affiliate WGN.

Her body was found this week in a trash can behind the woman's house, and the cause of death was homicide by strangulation, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

Deenihan said police began investigating Ochoa-Lopez's case soon after she was reported missing, but he said the case took a turn on May 7.

That's when they got a tip from Ochoa-Lopez's friend that she had arranged to pick up baby clothes and items at one of the suspect's home.

When detectives went to the home, they met with the suspect's daughter and she told them that her mother was in the hospital because she had just delivered a baby.

Police then searched the area and found Ochoa-Lopez's vehicle. Detectives later went to the hospital and spoke with the suspect who denied meeting with Ochoa-Lopez, Deenihan said.