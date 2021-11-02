Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spoke in strong favor Tuesday of recommending Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.
CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was discussing whether to recommend Pfizer’s one-third sized vaccine for children, after the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization last week.
Members of ACIP’s working group, which went over efficacy and safety data, told the meeting they felt strongly the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risk.
Voting and non-voting members of ACIP took turns speaking in favor of vaccinating children Tuesday before the vote.
Members of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners all spoke in favor of recommending the vaccine.
“The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, the world's largest organization of pediatric infectious diseases specialists, strongly supports the universal recommendations the Covid-19 vaccination of children 5 through 11 years of age, as authorized by the FDA,” Dr. Sean O’Leary, associate professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital Colorado, told the meeting.