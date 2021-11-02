US
Election Day

CDC meets on kids vaccines

Live Updates

CDC advisers discuss Covid-19 vaccines for kids

By Melissa Mahtani, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 4:58 p.m. ET, November 2, 2021
1 min ago

CDC vaccine advisers speak in strong favor of vaccinating 5-11-year-olds against Covid-19

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spoke in strong favor Tuesday of recommending Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was discussing whether to recommend Pfizer’s one-third sized vaccine for children, after the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization last week.

Members of ACIP’s working group, which went over efficacy and safety data, told the meeting they felt strongly the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risk.

Voting and non-voting members of ACIP took turns speaking in favor of vaccinating children Tuesday before the vote.

Members of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners all spoke in favor of recommending the vaccine.

“The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, the world's largest organization of pediatric infectious diseases specialists, strongly supports the universal recommendations the Covid-19 vaccination of children 5 through 11 years of age, as authorized by the FDA,” Dr. Sean O’Leary, associate professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital Colorado, told the meeting.
51 min ago

SOON: CDC advisers vote on Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will vote on whether to recommend Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. 

The US Food and Drug Administration gave their green light for the vaccine on Friday. However, shots cannot be administered until after ACIP make a recommendation on the use of the vaccine and the CDC director signs off.

Earlier Tuesday CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made a hard case for vaccinating younger children against Covid-19, pointing to the disruption nearly two years of pandemic has made to their lives, and reminding CDC vaccine advisers about the risks of the virus.

Walensky sent a clear signal about where she stands. “We have been asking when we will be able to expand this protection to our younger children,” she said in opening comments to the committee.

“As you review the data today, it will be key to keep in mind the specific risks to children from this virus and the pandemic, and to put that risk into context of other vaccine-preventable diseases,” she said, noting that children are routinely vaccinated against diseases such as chickenpox, which kill far fewer children and put far fewer of them into the hospital than Covid-19 does.

Many vaccine clinics, children's hospitals and pediatricians' offices across the United States have received shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine doses for ages 5 to 11 and are ready to put shots into arms as early as Wednesday – or even Tuesday night — if the Walensky recommends it.

1 hr 33 min ago

Many Covid-19 vaccine sites will be ready to start vaccinations for kids tomorrow

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer/AP

Many vaccine clinics, children's hospitals and pediatricians' offices across the United States have received shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine doses for ages 5 to 11 and are ready to put shots into arms as early as Wednesday – or even Tuesday night — if the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends it.

The company Viral Solutions, which organizes Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinics in Georgia, confirmed that it has received Pfizer's child vaccine, and if the CDC gives the green light, vaccinations could start as early as Tuesday evening at a location in Decatur.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles in California and Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio both confirmed to CNN that they received their vaccine shipments Tuesday and are planning to administer vaccine Wednesday, pending CDC sign-off.

And MiDoctor Urgent Care in New York confirmed to CNN that child vaccine doses have arrived and are ready to be administered on-site Wednesday morning.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday, and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice is meeting now to consider whether recommending use of the vaccine in that age group. Shots can be administered after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on that recommendation.

The Biden administration has secured enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 in the United States who are eligible for vaccination, according to the White House. Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids is a smaller dose of 10 micrograms, rather than the 30 micrograms used for people 12 and older.

2 hr 34 min ago

If the CDC approves vaccines for younger kids, this is where they'll be able to get them

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting now to discuss the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

A vote is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.

If ACIP recommends the vaccines and the CDC director signs off, vaccination could begin immediately for that age group.

Where can kids get vaccines?

The same places they get flu vaccines – their pediatricians' offices, at local pharmacies and perhaps at some schools.

"This is the pediatrician's wheelhouse," Dr. David Kimberlin, who helps lead the pediatric infectious diseases division at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN.

"We're trying to get pediatricians enrolled and that's a major strategy," Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, told CNN's Jacqueline Howard.

One potential pinch point is the smaller dose of vaccine, which means the younger children cannot be given doses in stock for adults and teens.

The kids' vaccine is expected to be shipped in packages of 100 doses, which is much smaller than the packages of 1,170 doses used for the adult vaccines.

"The fact that they're moving to smaller packaging and smaller shipping amounts is really great news," Hannan said. That will be easier for doctors' offices to manage.

The CDC notes that government websites help people find places to get vaccinated.

"Search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you," the CDC advises.

"I think the real key is to get enough parents interested in having their children vaccinated," Kimberlin said.

In addition, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the country's Covid-19 vaccination program for children ages 5 to 11 will be fully up and running next week.

"While vaccinations may start later this week, the program will still be ramping up to its full strength, with millions more doses packed, shipped and delivered and thousands of additional sites coming online each day," Zients said at a briefing Monday, noting that 15 million doses are being shipped.

2 hr 49 min ago

Six children infected with Covid-19 for every case diagnosed, CDC says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

About six US children were infected with coronavirus for every case diagnosed in September – meaning most cases went undetected, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher said Tuesday.

CDC estimates show that about 38% of US children ages 5-11 have been infected with coronavirus — more than adults, overall, and about the same as among children and teens ages 12 to 17, the CDC’s Dr. Jefferson Jones told a meeting of CDC vaccine advisers. But this varies — from 11% in some states to 61% in others, he said.

The CDC looked at data taken from people who had blood drawn for a number of reasons not related to Covid-19, but who were tested for antibodies against coronavirus.

And while about half of all infections among adults are going undiagnosed now, many more are being missed among younger children, Jones told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. In September, among children 5 to 11, the CDC estimates 6.2 were infected in September for every case diagnosed.

“Infections resulting in mild or no symptoms appear to be much more common in children than adults,” Jones told the meeting.

The CDC’s ACIP is meeting now to consider a one-third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11 and will vote later Tuesday.

3 hr 49 min ago

Side effects from Covid-19 vaccine are less common in younger children than in teens and adults, Pfizer says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

A person receives a bandage after their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles in August.
A person receives a bandage after their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles in August. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Side effects from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, especially fever, were much less common among kids ages 5-11 than they were among 16-to-25-year-olds, the company told advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is considering a one-third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11 and will vote later Tuesday.

Pfizer’s Dr. Alejandra Gurtman told ACIP that fever was far less common among younger kids than among older people – with 6.5% of younger children experiencing fever in clinical trials of the vaccine, compared to 17.2% of 16-25-year-olds

“Systemic reaction less common than in 16-to-25-year olds,” Gurtman told the meeting. “Reactogenicity was mostly mild to moderate and short-lived.”

Patricia Stinchfield, a representative of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners to ACIP, who does not vote, said she was encouraged to hear this.

“There are many people who choose to either not get vaccinated or to delay vaccine because they frequently will hear either from clinicians or the media that your common side effects are fever, chills or body aches,” Stinchfield said. “And when you look at the data, that is actually not correct.”

5 hr 1 min ago

How long will it take for kids to have full immunity once vaccinated?

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting now to discuss the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. Once they recommend it and the CDC director signs off, vaccination could begin immediately for that age group.

However, it could still take another five weeks for kids to reach full immunity.

Here's why:

Just as with adults, Pfizer is testing and proposing a two-dose series for kids. So that would mean two doses of vaccine given three weeks apart. And as with adults, immunity isn't immediate, even after the second dose. People have been considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose and the same will go for kids.

So at the very earliest, children would be advised to continue taking precautions for five weeks after they get the first dose of vaccine. That means wearing masks, keeping a physical distance from others and avoiding crowded indoor spaces when possible.

As for boosters, it's far too soon to ask about them. It took several months of gathering real-world data before Pfizer asked FDA to authorize boosters in adults.

Will kids get the same dose as adults?

No. Pfizer has been testing a 1/3 dose in children 11 and under. But indications are that this smaller dose will protect kids just as well as a larger dose protects teens and adults – even if a particular 10- or 11-year-old is large for his or her age.

Vaccine makers test varying doses when they are doing clinical trials to try to get the best immune response possible from the lowest dose possible. This can reduce side effects and stretch supply.

Tests in children showed a strong response to a 10-microgram dose in the clinical trials, says Dr. Robert Frenck, who heads up vaccine trials at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and who has been testing Covid-19 vaccines in children there.

"We looked at 10 micrograms, 20 micrograms and 30 micrograms in adults," Frenck told reporters last month. "We found in 18- to 55-year-olds a 10-microgram dose gives a very good immune response," he added. "But the 65 and above, they did not respond as well to the lower doses and so that's why we chose that 30-microgram dose across the adult age range from 18 to above."

A bigger initial dose did not seem to improve immunity, so even older children won't miss out if they get the smaller dose.

"My guess is that if we gave a 12-year-old a 10-microgram dose that they would still have a similar immune response as a 30-microgram dose, but we don't have the data for that," Frenck said.

For the youngest children, children under 5, doctors are testing a 3-microgram dose of vaccine.

5 hr 9 min ago

CDC director makes hard case for vaccinating younger kids against Covid-19

 From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made a hard case for vaccinating younger children against Covid-19, pointing to the disruption nearly two years of pandemic has made to their lives, and reminding CDC vaccine advisers about the risks of the virus.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting now to discuss the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

ACIP will vote later Tuesday on whether to recommend use of the vaccine in children this age. It will then be up to Walensky to decide whether to accept ACIP’s decision. After Walensky decides, vaccination could begin immediately, and vaccines are already being deployed in preparation.

Walensky sent a clear signal about where she stands. “We have been asking when we will be able to expand this protection to our younger children,” she said in opening comments to the committee.

“As you review the data today, it will be key to keep in mind the specific risks to children from this virus and the pandemic, and to put that risk into context of other vaccine-preventable diseases,” she said, noting that children are routinely vaccinated against diseases such as chickenpox, which kill far fewer children and put far fewer of them into the hospital than Covid-19 does.

“As you will all aware, in this most recent Delta wave, we saw pediatric admission rates higher than they had in any previous wave of the pandemic, reaching a rate of 25 hospitalizations per 100,000 per year in children between the ages of 5 to 11,” she said.

The CDC says 745 children under 18 have died. “The chance that a child will have severe Covid, require hospitalization or develop a long term complication like MIS-C remains low, but still the risk is too high and too devastating to our children, and far higher than for many other diseases for which we vaccinate children,” Walensky added.

“We also know that beyond the clinical impact of Covid on children, there have been detrimental social and mental health impacts that we are just beginning to fully understand. For almost two full years, school has been fundamentally changed. There are children in second grade who have never experienced a normal school year. There are students in middle school who missed out on sports and extracurricular activities. There are missed proms and homecoming dances and too many missed graduations,” Walensky said.

“We have watched as the education gap that exists in this country has widened as this virus has disproportionately impacted racial and ethnic minority communities. Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that and to let us move toward school as we once knew it and hope it can be – a safe and enriching environment for all of our children," she said.

Walensky said it’s also important to continue vaccinating adults.

“Looking at data from August through October of this year, as we saw Delta cases increasing sharply across the country, there were stark differences in pediatric cases based on community vaccination levels. In a stepwise fashion, as a percent of eligible population fully vaccinated increased, the number of pediatric hospitalizations decreased. It is our ongoing responsibility to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated and protected from Covid-19," she said.

5 hr 54 min ago

NOW: CDC advisers meet to discuss Covid-19 vaccines for kids

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting now to discuss Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. 

The vaccine received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday. However, shots cannot be administered until after ACIP make a recommendation on the use of the vaccine and the CDC director signs off.

The ACIP committee is scheduled meet from 11 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET today and hear presentations about coronavirus in children, the vaccine rollout for younger children and issues relating to vaccine safety and myocarditis.

A voting period is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

You can see the full ACIP agenda here.