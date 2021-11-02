US
1 min ago

The FDA already authorized Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Now it's up to the CDC.

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for younger children. 

Last Tuesday, the FDA’s vaccine advisers voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend EUA for the vaccine, which is formulated at one-third the dose of the vaccine used for people 12 and older.  

Pfizer says a clinical trial showed its vaccine provides more than 90% protection against symptomatic disease among children, even at one-third the dose, and the company hopes the lower dose will reduce the risk of any side effects.

What happens next: The question now goes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s vaccine advisers, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is meeting today to discuss whether to recommend use of the vaccine among US children. Then the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, makes the final decision on use of the vaccine. 

The White House says it has a plan already in place for distributing vaccines to children. Vaccines could be administered as soon as the CDC signs off.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was previously authorized for children ages 12 to 15. The vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older.

26 min ago

Covid-19 kids' vaccine program "will be running at full strength" the week of Nov. 8, White House says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

The United States' Covid-19 vaccination program for children ages 5 to 11 will be fully up and running next week, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a virtual White House briefing Monday.

"While vaccinations may start later this week, the program will still be ramping up to its full strength, with millions more doses packed, shipped and delivered and thousands of additional sites coming online each day," Zients said, noting that 15 million doses are being shipped.

"So, starting the week of Nov. 8, the kids' vaccination program will be fully up and running," Zients said. "Parents will be able to schedule appointments at convenient sites they know and trust to get their kids vaccinated. And the number of sites will continue to increase throughout the month as more vaccine sites open their doors to administer vaccine."

Zients added that the White House has been planning for this moment and will be ready to roll out vaccinations as soon as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends doing so.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers meet today to consider whether to recommend its use in that age group.

Shots can only be administered after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on the recommendation.

1 hr 11 min ago

Key things to know about the CDC vaccine advisers' meeting today

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has posted the final agenda for its Nov. 2-3 meeting, which includes a discussion and vote on Tuesday about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. 

Here's what we know:

  • The committee will meet from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.
  • It will hear presentations about Covid-19 in children, the vaccine rollout for younger children and about vaccine safety and myocarditis.
  • A voting period is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
  • Tomorrow's ACIP meeting deals with vaccines other than those for Covid-19.

Some background: The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 has already received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. Shots cannot be administered until after ACIP make a recommendation on the use of the vaccine and the CDC director signs off.

You can see the full ACIP agenda here.