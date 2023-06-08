The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is delaying flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York due to low visibility from wildfire smoke. The agency says flights will be delayed an average of 54 minutes, with the maximum delay lasting 94 minutes.

The FAA’s operations plan for Thursday shows smoke potentially impacting travel from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina.

It lists New York’s three major airports, Philadelphia, the three Washington airports and Charlotte as all having the possibility of a ground stop or delay program similar to what took place on Wednesday.