Millions in US under air quality alerts as Canada wildfires rage

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:19 a.m. ET, June 8, 2023
14 min ago

FAA is delaying flights to New York's LaGuardia airport due to low visibility this morning

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is delaying flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York due to low visibility from wildfire smoke. The agency says flights will be delayed an average of 54 minutes, with the maximum delay lasting 94 minutes.

The FAA’s operations plan for Thursday shows smoke potentially impacting travel from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina.

It lists New York’s three major airports, Philadelphia, the three Washington airports and Charlotte as all having the possibility of a ground stop or delay program similar to what took place on Wednesday.

1 min ago

Check out the air quality in your city with this interactive tracker

From CNN's Daniel Wolfe, Renée Rigdon, Kaeti Hinck and Sean O’Key

Wildfire smoke creates fine particulate matter that can linger in the atmosphere and spread from coast to coast

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in large quantities, this microscopic dust is linked to cardiovascular disease also associated with smoking cigarettes.

The EPA measures regional air quality index (AQI) by how hazardous it is to the general public.

As of 9:30 a.m. ET, cities in Ontario have the worst air quality in the world, with AQIs surpassing 400, which is considered hazardous. Philadelphia has an AQI of 173, which is considered unhealthy.

You can track air quality across the US here and search for the AQI in your city with this interactive tracker.

18 min ago

The smoke blanketing the US is from Canadian wildfires. Here's a look at the numbers behind the blazes

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

The smoke impacting various parts of the US is caused by wildfires raging in Canada.

If you're just getting caught up today, here's what you need to know about the blazes:

  • More than 9 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far this year — about double the size of New Jersey. For Canada as a whole, this is about 15 times the normal burned area for this point in the year. 
  • More than 2,300 fires have ignited across Canada this year.
  • In Quebec alone, nearly 1 million acres have been burned this year, and more than 430 wildfires have ignited across Quebec so far in 2023 — twice the average for this time of year.
  • There are more than 150 active wildfires burning in Quebec this week, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center – more than double the number of fires burning in any other Canadian province.