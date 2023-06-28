US
Millions under air quality alerts in the US due to Canadian wildfire smoke

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:37 a.m. ET, June 28, 2023
5 min ago

Iowa's Department of Natural Resources issues statewide air quality advisory

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory, "with the worst air quality expected in the eastern third of Iowa," citing "unhealthy" amounts of particulate matter in the air, a release from the agency said.  

"Eastern Iowa is currently recording fine particulates at concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy," the Tuesday release said. "Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas through tomorrow. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke continues to move through the state." 

The advisory runs through Wednesday, the release said.  

Particulate matter, or particle pollution, is the mix of solid and liquid droplets floating in the air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It can come in the form of dirt, dust, soot or smoke. Particulate pollution comes from coal and natural gas-fired plants. Cars, agriculture, unpaved roads, construction sites and wildfires can also create it. 

Several areas in the Northeast and Midwest are under some sort of air quality alerts as smoke from the Canadian wildfires sweeps across the US border.  

1 min ago

New York City's health department warns of deteriorating air quality conditions due to wildfire smoke

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

The New York City Health Department is warning of deteriorating conditions in air quality – worsening Thursday – due to “unprecedented wildfires in Canada.”

As for Wednesday, they say they “currently project air quality index (AQI) to be in the moderate range (between 51-100)” however warn “wind patterns can quickly change without notice.”

In a news release, they say children, older adults, and people with breathing problems should take precautions if levels reach 101-150.

“When the AQI goes over 150, ALL New Yorkers should begin to take precautions,” they say including limiting time outdoors, picking up a mask to be prepared among other precautions.

25 min ago

Western Pennsylvania is issuing an alert for severe air quality today

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

Western Pennsylvania is under a "Code Red Air Quality Action Day" Wednesday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said in a news release Tuesday.  

There are currently 487 fires burning in Canada according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Of those wildfires, more than half — 253 — are "out of control," according to the centre.  

"The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in Western Pennsylvania and a Code Orange Quality Action Day in Eastern Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for June 28, 2023, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires," DEP's release said. 

The agency advised residents to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, especially those with "respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis." These susceptible groups along with children and elderly people should also limit outdoor activities, it said.

29 min ago

Canada has officially marked its worst fire season on record — and the smoke has reached Europe

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Joe Sutton

A soldier of the 5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group views a wildfire from a Canadian Forces helicopter surveying the area near Mistissini, Quebec, Canada, on June 12.
A soldier of the 5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group views a wildfire from a Canadian Forces helicopter surveying the area near Mistissini, Quebec, Canada, on June 12. Cpl. Marc-Andre Leclerc/Canadian Forces/Reuters

Canada is seeing its worst fire season on record with hundreds of wildfires raging across the country – more than 200 of them burning “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The wildfires have led to the highest emissions on record for the country, according to a Tuesday report from Copernicus, a division of the European Union’s space program.

The smoke from the blazes crossed the Atlantic Ocean, reaching western Europe on Monday.

Canada has had a dramatic start to wildfire season, with at least 19,027,114 acres already charred across the country. Wildfire activity in Canada typically peaks from June to August, leaving more than half of the peak season still to come.

As a result of the unprecedented start to the wildfire season, this year has become the worst fire season on record, surpassing the previous benchmark set in 1989 for the total area burned. In 1989, at least 18,254,317 acres were burned in the country, according to fire statistics from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

And the smoke from the wildfires, which wrapped New York City in a cloud of smog earlier this month, has now reached as far as the United Kingdom, according to the UK Met Office.

The smoke that has made its way into Europe has done so via the jet stream – strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This means the smoke will not lead to dramatically worse surface air quality like the Northeast US experienced a few weeks ago.

Forecast models show the smoke lingering in the upper levels of the atmosphere over Europe for much of this week.

CNN previously reported that smoke from the wildfires reached Norway at the start of June. Because the smoke is injected at high altitudes, it’s able to stay in the atmosphere longer and travel farther distances.

A haze of smoke produced by multiple wildfires ongoing in Canada is seen over the city of Vigo, northwestern Spain, on June 26. 
A haze of smoke produced by multiple wildfires ongoing in Canada is seen over the city of Vigo, northwestern Spain, on June 26.  Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

35 min ago

Canadian wildfire smoke prompts air quality alerts across parts of US. Here's what to know.

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Joe Sutton

Smoke and haze caused by the wildfires in Canada is seen from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
Smoke and haze caused by the wildfires in Canada is seen from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Megan Smith/USA Today Network

Over 80 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as smoke from the Canadian wildfires sweeps across the US border Tuesday, prompting beach closures, warnings about reduced visibility and calls to stay indoors.

As smoke crosses into the US, air quality alerts have been issued for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware and Maryland as well are parts of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. Residents are being advised to stay indoors with their air conditioning running or, in some areas, wear N95 masks if they have to be outside.

Chicago and Detroit for hours had the worst air quality in the world Tuesday night, with Detroit’s air at one point reaching a “very unhealthy”Air Quality Index of 205, according to IQAir. Chicago registered an Air Quality Index of 174 late Tuesday.

The cities’ skylines could be seen shrouded in smoke Tuesday, with a white haze lingering over roads and neighborhoods.

Chicago has asked all residents – especially those with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people and young children – to avoid outdoor activities and protect themselves from exposure. Chicago Public Schools and camps are also moving activities indoors, city officials said in a news release.

About 11 miles away, Evanston, Illinois, is closing all swimming beaches and canceling a concert Tuesday due to the poor air quality, the city said on Facebook, asking residents to limit outdoor exposure through Wednesday.

Across the state line in Michigan, the Mackinac Bridge stood covered with smoke Tuesday. Drivers were asked to drive slow and with caution due to the reduced visibility on the bridge.

American cities under air quality alerts are mostly in “Code Orange” – with the air deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups – or “Code Red,” which is when the air is believed to be unhealthy for the general public.

30 min ago

Very unhealthy air quality across the Midwest on Wednesday morning

From CNN's Monica Garrett

People walk and jog along the shoreline of Lake Michigan with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires in the background on June 27 in Chicago.
People walk and jog along the shoreline of Lake Michigan with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires in the background on June 27 in Chicago. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Many locations from Pennsylvania to Iowa are experiencing very "unhealthy" air quality, which is level 5 of 6, with a small area of "hazardous" air quality east and north of Detroit and Michigan, which is Level 6 of 6, on Wednesday morning, according to AirNow.gov.

Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Davenport in Iowa have all had readings in the "very unhealthy" range this morning. Unhealthy (Level 4 of 6) air quality readings due to smoke stretch as far south as St. Louis, Louisville and Cincinnati.

A Code Red – unhealthy air quality – has been issued for much of the Midwest and Ohio Valley on Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov.

Locations under Code Red including Pittsburgh and Erie in Pennsylvania, Columbus in Ohio, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne in Indiana, Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin, and Chicago. Many of these locations are already experiencing unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality.

15 min ago

Hazy skies could return to New York — and the Midwest is preparing too

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Joe Sutton

In this file photo, people ride bicycles along 6th Avenue as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanket New York City on June 7.
In this file photo, people ride bicycles along 6th Avenue as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanket New York City on June 7. Andrew Kelly/Reuters/FILE

New York is also expected to see unhealthy levels of smoke return Wednesday and Thursday to some areas – about three weeks after New York City topped the list of the world’s worst air pollution as smoke from the Canadian wildfires wafted south, turning skies orange.

“New Yorkers should be prepared for elevated levels of fine particulate pollution caused by smoke on Wednesday and Thursday,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Current projections show the highest concentrations of smoke will slowly push east across the eastern half of New York State during the day Thursday, extending across much of the state.”

In Ohio, a spokesperson for the Cleveland’s mayor’s office said “what happened in NY a few weeks ago and Chicago today may happen here in Cleveland tomorrow.”

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency issued an air quality advisory, forecasting fine particulate levels in the “Unhealthy” Air Quality Index range.

Indianapolis drivers were also warned about reduced visibility, with the National Weather Service saying to “be prepared for haze that could suddenly reduce visibilities” in some areas Tuesday and Wednesday.