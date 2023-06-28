The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory, "with the worst air quality expected in the eastern third of Iowa," citing "unhealthy" amounts of particulate matter in the air, a release from the agency said.
"Eastern Iowa is currently recording fine particulates at concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy," the Tuesday release said. "Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas through tomorrow. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke continues to move through the state."
The advisory runs through Wednesday, the release said.
Particulate matter, or particle pollution, is the mix of solid and liquid droplets floating in the air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It can come in the form of dirt, dust, soot or smoke. Particulate pollution comes from coal and natural gas-fired plants. Cars, agriculture, unpaved roads, construction sites and wildfires can also create it.
Several areas in the Northeast and Midwest are under some sort of air quality alerts as smoke from the Canadian wildfires sweeps across the US border.