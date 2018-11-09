Massive wildfires rage in California

Jason Bauer helped his parents evacuate from Bell Canyon in Ventura County, California, as the Woolsey Fire was approaching their home.

"I went there after work and you could see flame and smoke about a mile away. But it looked like it was moving parallel and away so it seemed okay," Bauer told CNN. “I came home and an hour later got a call from my mom that the flames were coming over the ridge so I rushed up there."

Bauer and his father were on the street when "the flames just came out of nowhere."

"There was no fire department around. It just sorts of blew up quickly,” Bauer added.

He took this video of the fire from the street: