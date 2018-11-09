U.S.
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

Massive wildfires rage in California

By Veronica Rocha, Jessie Yeung, Brian Ries and Eric Levenson, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago10:44 a.m. ET, November 12, 2018
43 min ago

Malibu's mayor pro tem was hospitalized after trying to save his home from the Woolsey Fire

From CNN's Stella Chan

The Mayor Pro Tem of Malibu was hospitalized over the weekend while trying to save his home from burning in the Woolsey Fire, according to the city.

“Jefferson 'Zuma Jay' Wagner is recuperating at a local hospital from conditions related to his efforts to save his home on Friday night during the Woolsey Fire," according to a statement on the city’s webpage.

"The City extends its support and best wishes for a complete recovery and quick return to the community that he loves," the city added.

According to his bio page, Wagner is a special effects artist, runs Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop, and was elected to a second term this month.

3:50 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

Camp Fire destroys an estimated 2,000 structures

The Camp Fire has destroyed an estimated 2,000 structures, "threatened" 15,000, and left three firefighters injured, according to the latest incident report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). 

“The fire burned through the Town of Paradise and Concow Thursday, these areas will continue to experience active burning throughout the day,” the report says.

“The fire continues to burn to the Northwest into Magalia and toward Stirling City. Extremely dry fuels and heavy fuel loads in combination with low relative humidity will continue to active fire and control efforts.”  

On Friday afternoon, five bodies were found in a vehicle that was caught in the flames.

By the numbers – the Camp Fire:

  • The fire is still listed at 70,000 acres with 5% containment
  • 303 engines
  • 11 water tenders
  • 18 helicopters
  • 59 hand crews
  • 24 dozers
  • 2,303 total personnel
3:44 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

Camp Fire could be 4th destructive wildfire in California history

Calfire is currently estimating that 2,000 structures have burned in the Camp Fire. If that holds true it would be the 4th most destructive wildfire in California history.

It would also mean that five of the top ten most destructive California fires have happened in the past two years.

Last year's Tubbs fire is the most destructive with 5,636 structures burned.

3:32 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

People turn to Facebook to request help

Early Friday morning, Facebook activated its Safety Check feature for the Woolsey Fire, allowing people in the area to mark themselves as "safe."

It also allowed those in the affected area to create fundraisers and ask for or offer help.

According to Facebook, more than 150 people requested help as of 1 p.m. ET this afternoon, asking for information, transportation and water.

Visit the Crisis Response page here.

3:15 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

Griffith Park fire is 30% contained, Los Angeles fire officials say

Smokey Bear greets visitors to L.A.'s Griffith Park on Friday to warn fire danger is "very high." A 30-acre brush fire is currently burning inside the park.

The fire at Griffith Park in Los Angeles is 30 acres and 15% contained according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening lower extremity injury,” according to LAFD.

The LA Zoo, which is located inside the park, tweeted it has evacuated "bird show animals & some smaller primates." The zoo also turned on sprinklers and began hosing the hillside as a precaution.

So far, the zoo says, the smoke does not appear to be causing issues for its animals -- but staff there are monitoring conditions.

A Smokey Bear sign warns visitors outside the park that fire danger there remains "very high."

3:14 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

She covered the Thousand Oaks shooting. Now she must evacuate.

From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz 

Malibu-based journalist Julie Ellerton was up all night.

She covered the procession of a Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant who was killed in Wednesday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. Now she is preparing to evacuate her home because the massive Woolsey Fire is inching toward her community.

Ellerton said she is “calmly organizing, packing” this morning. She is also making sure her elderly neighbors got the evacuation notice and are getting out.

“It’s so strange to go from covering the procession for sheriff in Thousand Oaks, where one of our Pepperdine students were lost, too many young people at the Borderline Bar … to looking up in the afternoon and seeing plumes of smoke,” Ellerton told CNN in an email.

“My heart’s still with those suffering the loss of their children, their husband and dad. I can’t think anything matters more, packing ‘items’ seems strange. The smoke just seems surreal," she added.

2:54 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

A "fire whirl" was spotted at the Camp Fire

As the fast-moving Camp Fire tore through parts of Butte County, a CNN affiliate KGO captured what appears to be a fire whirl churning amid the flames.

ABC7's Laura Anthony said she took this video from a safe distance near the town of Paradise.

So what is a fire whirl? When fires begin to get large enough to create their own weather patterns, it can interact with the topography of the area and create fire whirls like what is seen here.

"The video shows how extreme heat leads to quickly rising air that can create its own violent weather conditions. These happen all the time and they are proof of extreme fire development," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

2:44 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

You can see the Camp Fire's bright orange flames raging from space

As the Camp Fire rapidly advanced, NASA's Landsat 8 satellite captured this image of the fire on Thursday.

The image captures the natural color of the wildfire but is also blended with a shortwave infrared light to highlight the area of the active fire. 

3:37 p.m. ET, November 9, 2018

He drove through flames as he fled the Camp Fire

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Colton Percifield was evacuating Concow, California, on Thursday when he captured stunning video of the Camp Fire.

Everything was shrouded in orange and yellow haze. Sparks jumped through the air, and the camera caught leaping flames off the side of the road. At one point, a tree branch broke and fell onto the car.

Percifield could be heard saying “Come on!” towards the end. He is now evacuated and safe.

Watch the video here.