Massive wildfires rage in CaliforniaBy Veronica Rocha, Jessie Yeung, Brian Ries and Eric Levenson, CNN
Malibu's mayor pro tem was hospitalized after trying to save his home from the Woolsey Fire
From CNN's Stella Chan
The Mayor Pro Tem of Malibu was hospitalized over the weekend while trying to save his home from burning in the Woolsey Fire, according to the city.
"The City extends its support and best wishes for a complete recovery and quick return to the community that he loves," the city added.
According to his bio page, Wagner is a special effects artist, runs Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop, and was elected to a second term this month.
Camp Fire destroys an estimated 2,000 structures
The Camp Fire has destroyed an estimated 2,000 structures, "threatened" 15,000, and left three firefighters injured, according to the latest incident report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
“The fire burned through the Town of Paradise and Concow Thursday, these areas will continue to experience active burning throughout the day,” the report says.
“The fire continues to burn to the Northwest into Magalia and toward Stirling City. Extremely dry fuels and heavy fuel loads in combination with low relative humidity will continue to active fire and control efforts.”
On Friday afternoon, five bodies were found in a vehicle that was caught in the flames.
By the numbers – the Camp Fire:
- The fire is still listed at 70,000 acres with 5% containment
- 303 engines
- 11 water tenders
- 18 helicopters
- 59 hand crews
- 24 dozers
- 2,303 total personnel
Camp Fire could be 4th destructive wildfire in California history
Calfire is currently estimating that 2,000 structures have burned in the Camp Fire. If that holds true it would be the 4th most destructive wildfire in California history.
It would also mean that five of the top ten most destructive California fires have happened in the past two years.
Last year's Tubbs fire is the most destructive with 5,636 structures burned.
People turn to Facebook to request help
Early Friday morning, Facebook activated its Safety Check feature for the Woolsey Fire, allowing people in the area to mark themselves as "safe."
It also allowed those in the affected area to create fundraisers and ask for or offer help.
According to Facebook, more than 150 people requested help as of 1 p.m. ET this afternoon, asking for information, transportation and water.
Griffith Park fire is 30% contained, Los Angeles fire officials say
The fire at Griffith Park in Los Angeles is 30 acres and 15% contained according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening lower extremity injury,” according to LAFD.
The LA Zoo, which is located inside the park, tweeted it has evacuated "bird show animals & some smaller primates." The zoo also turned on sprinklers and began hosing the hillside as a precaution.
So far, the zoo says, the smoke does not appear to be causing issues for its animals -- but staff there are monitoring conditions.
A Smokey Bear sign warns visitors outside the park that fire danger there remains "very high."
She covered the Thousand Oaks shooting. Now she must evacuate.
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
Malibu-based journalist Julie Ellerton was up all night.
She covered the procession of a Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant who was killed in Wednesday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. Now she is preparing to evacuate her home because the massive Woolsey Fire is inching toward her community.
Ellerton said she is “calmly organizing, packing” this morning. She is also making sure her elderly neighbors got the evacuation notice and are getting out.
“It’s so strange to go from covering the procession for sheriff in Thousand Oaks, where one of our Pepperdine students were lost, too many young people at the Borderline Bar … to looking up in the afternoon and seeing plumes of smoke,” Ellerton told CNN in an email.
A "fire whirl" was spotted at the Camp Fire
As the fast-moving Camp Fire tore through parts of Butte County, a CNN affiliate KGO captured what appears to be a fire whirl churning amid the flames.
ABC7's Laura Anthony said she took this video from a safe distance near the town of Paradise.
So what is a fire whirl? When fires begin to get large enough to create their own weather patterns, it can interact with the topography of the area and create fire whirls like what is seen here.
"The video shows how extreme heat leads to quickly rising air that can create its own violent weather conditions. These happen all the time and they are proof of extreme fire development," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.
You can see the Camp Fire's bright orange flames raging from space
As the Camp Fire rapidly advanced, NASA's Landsat 8 satellite captured this image of the fire on Thursday.
The image captures the natural color of the wildfire but is also blended with a shortwave infrared light to highlight the area of the active fire.
He drove through flames as he fled the Camp Fire
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Colton Percifield was evacuating Concow, California, on Thursday when he captured stunning video of the Camp Fire.
Everything was shrouded in orange and yellow haze. Sparks jumped through the air, and the camera caught leaping flames off the side of the road. At one point, a tree branch broke and fell onto the car.
Percifield could be heard saying “Come on!” towards the end. He is now evacuated and safe.
