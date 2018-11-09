Malibu's mayor pro tem was hospitalized after trying to save his home from the Woolsey Fire

The Mayor Pro Tem of Malibu was hospitalized over the weekend while trying to save his home from burning in the Woolsey Fire, according to the city.

“Jefferson 'Zuma Jay' Wagner is recuperating at a local hospital from conditions related to his efforts to save his home on Friday night during the Woolsey Fire," according to a statement on the city’s webpage.

"The City extends its support and best wishes for a complete recovery and quick return to the community that he loves," the city added.

According to his bio page, Wagner is a special effects artist, runs Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop, and was elected to a second term this month.