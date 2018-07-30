Deadly wildfires burn in CaliforniaBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Carr Fire in the top 10 most destructive in California history
From CNN's Brandon Miller
As of Monday morning, the Carr Fire has destroyed 966 structures, making it the 9th most destructive fire in California history, according to Cal Fire statistics.
The records go back to at least 1923, and seven of the top 12 most destructive fires have occurred since 2015.
90 large fires have burned nearly 1 million acres in 14 states
America is burning.
Ninety large fires have burned nearly 1 million acres in 14 states, according to the latest assessment by the National Interagency Fire Center, with large fires reported in virtually every geographic area except the Northeast, which the center notes is "very unusual for July."
More than 60 of them are considered uncontained.
The hot and dry weather conditions are behind much of the more extreme fires that are burning in California, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.
The states currently reporting large fires are:
- Alaska (14)
- Arizona (10)
- California (8)
- Colorado (10)
- Florida (1)
- Idaho (9)
- Montana (3)
- Nevada (5)
- New Mexico (3)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Oregon (15)
- Utah (6)
- Washington (1)
- Wyoming (4)
Fire official: California has never seen fires spread like this before
Jonathan Cox, a battalion chief and public information officer with with Cal Fire, said the fires in California right now are bigger and faster-burning than many the state has seen before.
"What we're seeing in California right now is more destructive, larger fires burning at rates that we have historically never seen. And our message is simply, if you feel like you could be in danger to leave the area when these fires are burning."
He added that weather conditions shave "exploded" the fire "at a rate of spread that we have not seen before."
The Carr Fire, he said, is 20% contained -- up from just 5% on Sunday.
Watch more:
The forecast this week includes triple digits and no rain
From CNN’s Haley Brink
The current forecast for the Redding area, where the Carr Fire is burning, has temperatures in the triple digits all week.
Through Tuesday, the high temperatures will hover around 105°F, and by the end of the week, temperatures will hover near 100°F. This is a slight cool down from last week, when temperatures hovered around 110°F.
There continue to be dry conditions with no rain in the forecast through the week. Winds in the area will have gusts up to 25 mph. The fires are likely to generate their own winds which could be stronger at times.
Here's more on the forecast from CNN meteorologist Chad Myers:
How the Carr Fire started in Northern California
The fire began last Monday when a vehicle suffered mechanical failure, officials said.
Firefighters had been making progress containing it until Thursday night, when it began to quickly spread.
The blaze doubled in size Saturday. Flames have destroyed at least 874 structures in the area, Cal Fire said.
Here's a look at where the fire is burning:
Nearly 100,000 acres and 3,000 firefighters: The numbers behind the Carr Fire
More than a dozen wildfires are burning in California right now, but the Carr Fire, burning close to the city of Redding, is the largest and deadliest.
Here's what we know about the fire this morning:
- The Carr Fire has scorched 95,368 acres at of 11 p.m. ET Sunday.
- The blaze is about 17% contained.
- At least six people were killed, and seven remain missing.
- Residents said they had two hours to evacuate, but some people had only 30 minutes.
- So far, 874 structures have been destroyed (and another 175 have been damaged).
- At least 5,012 structures remain threatened by the Carr Fire.
- More than 3,000 firefighters continue to fight this fire. They are using more than 300 engines and 17 helicopters.
- Winds in the area of the fires will be locally gusty, with gusts up to 25 mph.