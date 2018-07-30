Live Updates
Deadly wildfires burn in CaliforniaBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
less than 1 min ago9:59 a.m. ET, July 30, 2018
How the Carr Fire started in Northern California
The fire began last Monday when a vehicle suffered mechanical failure, officials said.
Firefighters had been making progress containing it until Thursday night, when it began to quickly spread.
The blaze doubled in size Saturday. Flames have destroyed at least 874 structures in the area, Cal Fire said.
Here's a look at where the fire is burning:
Nearly 100,000 acres and 3,000 firefighters: The numbers behind the Carr Fire
More than a dozen wildfires are burning in California right now, but the Carr Fire, burning close to the city of Redding, is the largest and deadliest.
Here's what we know about the fire this morning:
- The Carr Fire has scorched 95,368 acres at of 11 p.m. ET Sunday.
- The blaze is about 17% contained.
- At least six people were killed, and seven remain missing.
- Residents said they had two hours to evacuate, but some people had only 30 minutes.
- So far, 874 structures have been destroyed (and another 175 have been damaged).
- At least 5,012 structures remain threatened by the Carr Fire.
- More than 3,000 firefighters continue to fight this fire. They are using more than 300 engines and 17 helicopters.
- Winds in the area of the fires will be locally gusty, with gusts up to 25 mph.