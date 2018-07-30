Carr Fire in the top 10 most destructive in California history

National Interagency Fire Center

America is burning.

Ninety large fires have burned nearly 1 million acres in 14 states, according to the latest assessment by the National Interagency Fire Center, with large fires reported in virtually every geographic area except the Northeast, which the center notes is "very unusual for July."

More than 60 of them are not contained.

The hot and dry weather conditions are behind much of the more extreme fires that are burning in California, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.

The states currently reporting large fires are: