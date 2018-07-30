Deadly wildfires burn in CaliforniaBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
A firenado exploded near Redding last week. Here’s how it happened.
From CNN's Brandon Miller
Video taken near Redding, California, last week showed a "firenado" approaching teams battling the Carr Fire.
What exactly is a firenado?
As you may have guessed, it's short for "fire tornado." The intense heat from the fire causes the air to heat up quickly and rise rapidly. Combined with surface winds that are obviously quite strong, it creates a vortex similar to a dust devil.
But don't let the name fool you: They are not the same as tornadoes that form during severe thunderstorms.
What you need to know about the mushroom-shaped clouds appearing over the Carr Fire
From CNN's Judson Jones and Brandon Miller
The Carr Fire raging in Northern California is so large and hot that it is creating rare mushroom-cloud like formations known as pyrocumulus clouds — which are basically its own localized weather system.
Here's how they form: Normal cumulus clouds form because the sun's rays heat the ground, forming warm air that rises because it is less dense than the cooler air above. As it rises, the air cools and condenses to form the cloud.
During a wildfire, however, the extreme heat from the flames forces air to rapidly rise. As the fire burns trees and other plant life it causes the water inside them to evaporate into the rising air. This additional moisture in the atmosphere condenses in the cooler air above, on smoke particles also produced by the fire.
They don't just look like thunderstorms — they act like them, too: The clouds can produce lightning and cause the winds to gust and blow in different directions, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller says.
Sometimes they even contain enough moisture to become a pyrocumulonimbus — another way of saying a cumulus cloud that produces rain. The rain that falls from a pyrocumulonimbus cloud sometimes can put out the same fire that created the cloud initially.
He was on the phone with his great-grandchildren when flames engulfed their home
From CNN's Amir Vera and Dan Simon
Ed Bledsoe left his home in Shasta County, California, on Thursday to go to the doctor. The Carr Fire had been burning for four days at that point and Bledsoe said he didn't realize the fire was coming into his neighborhood.
While he was out, his 70-year-old wife, Melody Bledsoe, called and told him she and their great-grandchildren — 4-year-old Emily Roberts and 5-year-old James Roberts — could see the fire.
He tried to get back to the house but couldn't find a way. However, he was able to get through on the phone.
Bledsoe broke into sobs as he described his last conversation with his grandson.
This is what the California wildfires look like from space
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared satellite images taken Sunday over Northern California.
The white in the images are clouds, while the brown is smoke:
Carr Fire in the top 10 most destructive in California history
From CNN's Brandon Miller
As of Monday morning, the Carr Fire has destroyed 966 structures, making it the 9th-most destructive fire in California history, according to Cal Fire statistics.
The records go back to at least 1923, and seven of the top 12 most destructive fires have occurred since 2015.
90 large fires have burned nearly 1 million acres in 14 states
America is burning.
Ninety large fires have burned nearly 1 million acres in 14 states, according to the latest assessment by the National Interagency Fire Center, with large fires reported in virtually every geographic area except the Northeast, which the center notes is "very unusual for July."
More than 60 of them are not contained.
The hot and dry weather conditions are behind much of the more extreme fires that are burning in California, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.
The states currently reporting large fires are:
- Alaska (14)
- Arizona (10)
- California (8)
- Colorado (10)
- Florida (1)
- Idaho (9)
- Montana (3)
- Nevada (5)
- New Mexico (3)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Oregon (15)
- Utah (6)
- Washington (1)
- Wyoming (4)
Fire official: California has never seen fires spread like this before
Jonathan Cox, a battalion chief and public information officer with with Cal Fire, said the fires in California right now are bigger and faster-burning than many the state has seen before.
"What we're seeing in California right now is more destructive, larger fires burning at rates that we have historically never seen. And our message is simply, if you feel like you could be in danger to leave the area when these fires are burning."
He added that weather conditions shave "exploded" the fire "at a rate of spread that we have not seen before."
The Carr Fire, he said, is 20% contained -- up from just 5% on Sunday.
The forecast this week includes triple digits and no rain
From CNN’s Haley Brink
The current forecast for the Redding area, where the Carr Fire is burning, has temperatures in the triple digits all week.
Through Tuesday, the high temperatures will hover around 105°F, and by the end of the week, temperatures will hover near 100°F. This is a slight cool down from last week, when temperatures hovered around 110°F.
There continue to be dry conditions with no rain in the forecast through the week. Winds in the area will have gusts up to 25 mph. The fires are likely to generate their own winds which could be stronger at times.
How the Carr Fire started in Northern California
The fire began last Monday when a vehicle suffered mechanical failure, officials said.
Firefighters had been making progress containing it until Thursday night, when it began to quickly spread.
The blaze doubled in size Saturday. Flames have destroyed at least 874 structures in the area, Cal Fire said.
Here's a look at where the fire is burning: