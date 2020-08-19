Caroline Newell

Caroline Newell left her home in Winters, California, around midnight and drove to her parents’ home 20 minutes away in Fairfield. She said she started packing her things when thick smoke started inching closer to her home and at that time, evacuation orders or warnings hadn’t even been put out in her area.

Newell said she “got caught off guard by how fast it got close” to her. She was able to grab her cat but had to leave some of her chickens behind. Newell said she left the coop open hoping they’d run out on their own.

“This is the third time I've evacuated this summer,” Newell said. “Both previous times firecrews were out in force and got the flames under control quickly. This time around there seemed to be less resources available just due to how many fires are burning right now. This fire seems to be really fast and really intense with not enough resources to fight back.”

She took photos as she fled her home. Here's a look at the scene: