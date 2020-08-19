Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire are forced some Vacaville, California, residents to flee from their homes in the wee early of the morning.

An exact number of evacuees could not be provided at this time as the emergency process is ongoing, Solano Sheriff spokesperson Le’Ron Cummings told CNN.

Homes have burned in the fire, Cummings said, but it is unclear how many.

About the fire: The LNU Lightning Complex is a force of at least seven separate fires affecting areas of Solano, Sonoma and Napa Counties. More than 32,000 acres have burned, according to Cal Fire.