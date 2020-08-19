Home have burned around Vacaville, but we're not sure how many
Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire are forced some Vacaville, California, residents to flee from their homes in the wee early of the morning.
An exact number of evacuees could not be provided at this time as the emergency process is ongoing, Solano Sheriff spokesperson Le’Ron Cummings told CNN.
Homes have burned in the fire, Cummings said, but it is unclear how many.
About the fire: The LNU Lightning Complex is a force of at least seven separate fires affecting areas of Solano, Sonoma and Napa Counties. More than 32,000 acres have burned, according to Cal Fire.
15 min ago
What it's like to evacuate in the middle of the night because of fire
From CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji
Caroline Newell left her home in Winters, California, around midnight and drove to her parents’ home 20 minutes away in Fairfield. She said she started packing her things when thick smoke started inching closer to her home and at that time, evacuation orders or warnings hadn’t even been put out in her area.
Newell said she “got caught off guard by how fast it got close” to her. She was able to grab her cat but had to leave some of her chickens behind. Newell said she left the coop open hoping they’d run out on their own.
“This is the third time I've evacuated this summer,” Newell said. “Both previous times firecrews were out in force and got the flames under control quickly. This time around there seemed to be less resources available just due to how many fires are burning right now. This fire seems to be really fast and really intense with not enough resources to fight back.”
She took photos as she fled her home. Here's a look at the scene:
23 min ago
Some people ordered to evacuate as wildfires move closer to residential areas
From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Alex Meeks
Some residents in the city of Vacaville, California, were asked to evacuate their homes this morning as a wildfire is raging in the area.
The Vacaville Fire Protection District tweeted that evacuations are in effect for "all of Pleasants Valley Rd and connecting streets/roads."
"There are numerous locations where people are trying to get out and we're working our way up to them," the Solano County Sheriff dispatch told CNN.
Here's the latest from the Solano County Office of Emergency Services:
“An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for all residents south of Gates Canyon Road to Hwy 80 and Pleasants Valley Road west to Blue Ridge Road. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access. An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for all residents north of Gates Canyon Road to Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road to Blue Ridge Road due to wildfire. An evacuation order means there is immediate threat to life…”
The wildfire impacting the county is called the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said in a post on Facebook. It's one of dozens of fires burning across California.
Vacaville is located in Solano County in Northern California. The city has a population of approximately 100,000 people and is located between San Francisco and Sacramento.