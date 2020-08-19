There are 3 zones of wildfires raging in Northern California

At least 33 wildfires are currently burning more than 141,000 acres in Northern California.
The major fires are broken up into three zones:
- LNU Lightning Complex includes fires in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano Counties. There are eight large fires burning more than 46,000 acres. This includes the city of Vacaville, where evacuations are ongoing.
- SCU Lightning Complex is raging in Santa Clara County. There are 20 separate fires burning 85,000 acres. More than 1,400 structures are threatened by flames, and at least two first responders have been injured in this incident
- CZU August Lightning Complex is in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, and is composed of five large fires burning about 10,000 acres. Nearly 600 personnel and seven helicopters have been dispatched, and three first responders have been hurt fighting these fires.