Deadly shooting at California synagogue

Deadly shooting at California synagogueBy Harmeet Kaur, CNN
Investigators are reviewing a possible open letter from the suspect
Investigators are looking into an open letter apparently connected to the suspect in the shooting, according to San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.
“We have copies of his social media posts and his ‘open letter’ and will be reviewing those to determine the legitimacy of it and exactly how it plays into the investigation,” Gore said during a news conference.
The Sheriff would not answer specific questions about the letter or about the suspect’s motivations.
The San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit identified him as a 19-year-old man, saying he fled the scene of the shooting and then called 911 to identify himself as the suspect.
Trump calls the shooting 'hard to believe'
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Donald Trump said the shooting at a synagogue near San Diego "looks like a hate crime” and was “hard to believe,” as he was about to board Marine 1.
Trump said the White House is doing “heavy research” and “will get to the bottom of it.”
“My deepest sympathies to the people, the families, everybody affected by those shootings at the synagogue in California,” he said.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted about the shooting.
"Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
"We condemn in the strongest terms the evil & cowardly shooting at Chabad of Poway today as Jewish families celebrated Passover. No one should be in fear in a house of worship. Antisemitism isn’t just wrong - it’s evil." Pence added.
Sheriff tweets out updates
Just moments ago, the San Diego Sheriff's office tweeted out a meeting place for synagogue-goers who got separated from their families during the shooting:
"The Family Assistance Center at Poway High @PowayHighTitans will also serve as the meeting place for synagogue goers who got separated during the shooting. For the media, please be considerate of those who decline interviews during this very difficult time," the tweet reads.
Synagogue shooting in California leaves at least 1 dead and 3 wounded
By CNN's Ray Sanchez and Artemis Moshtaghian
A man was in custody after a shooting at a synagogue in the California city of Poway left at least one person dead and several others wounded, Mayor Steve Vaus said Saturday.
The shooting, which Vaus described as a possible hate crime, occurred at Congregation Chabad on the last day of Passover.
The Palomar Medical Center Poway received four patients from the shooting, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Vaus said the three people who were wounded have non-life-threatening injuries.
He said he considered it a hate crime "because of statements that were made when the shooter entered."
Read more here.