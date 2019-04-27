Deadly shooting at California synagogue

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation after the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

Here's his full statement:

“California sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the victims of today’s shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

“My office continues to work closely with local and state law enforcement to monitor this situation. We join the Poway community in its grief and, together with all Californians, recognize the bravery and heroism of our first responders.

“While we continue to learn more about what transpired, we can’t ignore the circumstances around this horrific incident. No one should have to fear going to their place of worship, and no one should be targeted for practicing the tenets of their faith.”

Newsom also condemned attacks on places of worship in a post on Twitter.

"Charleston, Pittsburgh, Quebec, New Zealand — now our own Poway, California.

No one should ever fear going to their place of worship.

Hate continues to fuel horrific and cowardly acts of violence across our state, country, and world. It must be called out. CA stands with Poway," he wrote.