Deadly shooting at California synagogue

US Holocaust Memorial Museum 'shocked and alarmed'
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum released a statement today on the shooting that occurred at a San Diego-area synagogue.
The Museum expressed shock and alarm over the "second armed attack" on a synagogue in six months, a reference to the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed.
"Now our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," the Museum Director Sara J. Bloomfield said.
Here's the full statement:
"Now our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," said Museum Director Sara J. Bloomfield. "But moving forward this must serve as yet another wake-up call that antisemitism is a growing and deadly menace. The Holocaust is a reminder of the dangers of unchecked antisemitism and the way hate can infect a society. All Americans must unequivocally condemn it and confront it in wherever it appears."
A living memorial to the Holocaust, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum inspires citizens and leaders worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.
What we know about the victims so far
At least one person is dead and three others are wounded.
One of the people who was shot was a rabbi at the Congregation Chabad synagogue, Minoo Anvari told CNN affiliate KUSI.
Anvari said her husband called her while he was in the synagogue, saying the rabbi and others were injured. Her husband is “in shock,” she said.
“My husband called, and he said that there has been a shooting at the synagogue, and unfortunately one of my friends is down. And my Rabbi has been injured and two other people are injured, and one guy came and shoot everybody and cursing, and of course they took them to hospital and they are praying for them,” she said.
2020 Democrats weigh in on the shooting
Lawmakers and presidential contenders are starting to respond to the shooting on Twitter.
"I am disturbed by reports of a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue and am closely monitoring the situation," California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted.
Sen. Bernie Sanders called the shooting "horrific," and issued a call to take action on gun violence.
"Another horrific shooting at a place of worship, today at the Poway Synagogue in San Diego County. We must work every day to eradicate all forms of hatred and bigotry, and take serious action to protect Americans from gun violence," Sanders tweeted.
Investigators are reviewing a possible open letter from the suspect
Investigators are looking into an open letter apparently connected to the suspect in the shooting, according to San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.
“We have copies of his social media posts and his ‘open letter’ and will be reviewing those to determine the legitimacy of it and exactly how it plays into the investigation,” Gore said during a news conference.
The Sheriff would not answer specific questions about the letter or about the suspect’s motivations.
The San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit identified him as a 19-year-old man, saying he fled the scene of the shooting and then called 911 to identify himself as the suspect.
Trump calls the shooting 'hard to believe'
President Donald Trump said the shooting at a synagogue near San Diego "looks like a hate crime” and was “hard to believe,” as he was about to board Marine 1.
Trump said the White House is doing “heavy research” and “will get to the bottom of it.”
“My deepest sympathies to the people, the families, everybody affected by those shootings at the synagogue in California,” he said.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted about the shooting.
"Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
"We condemn in the strongest terms the evil & cowardly shooting at Chabad of Poway today as Jewish families celebrated Passover. No one should be in fear in a house of worship. Antisemitism isn’t just wrong - it’s evil." Pence added.
Mayor says he considers the attack a hate crime
Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said he considered Saturday’s attack to be a hate crime "because of statements that were made when the shooter entered."
The mayor said the congregation was targeted by "someone with hate in their heart ... towards our Jewish community and that just will not stand."
The congregation "took security very seriously," he said.
Sheriff tweets out updates
Just moments ago, the San Diego Sheriff's office tweeted out a meeting place for synagogue-goers who got separated from their families during the shooting:
"The Family Assistance Center at Poway High @PowayHighTitans will also serve as the meeting place for synagogue goers who got separated during the shooting. For the media, please be considerate of those who decline interviews during this very difficult time," the tweet reads.
Synagogue shooting in California leaves at least 1 dead and 3 wounded
