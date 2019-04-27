19-year-old suspect fled the scene and called 911 on himself

Pesident Donald Trump said the shooting at a synagogue near San Diego "looks like a hate crime” and was “hard to believe,” as he was about to board Marine 1.

Trump said the White House is doing “heavy research” and “will get to the bottom of it.”

“My deepest sympathies to the people, the families, everybody affected by those shootings at the synagogue in California,” he said.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted about the shooting.

"Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the evil & cowardly shooting at Chabad of Poway today as Jewish families celebrated Passover. No one should be in fear in a house of worship. Antisemitism isn’t just wrong - it’s evil." Pence added.