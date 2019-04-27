An off-duty Border Patrol agent tried to shoot the suspect

As the suspect was fleeing the synagogue, an off-duty Border Patrol agent opened fire on him, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said at a press conference. The agent ultimately did not hit the suspect, instead striking some of the cars nearby.

An officer who was en route to the scene overheard that the suspect had called into California Highway Patrol, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said later. The suspect said he was involved in the shooting and shared his location.

As the officer was exiting the freeway, he saw the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

President Trump thanked the border agent on Twitter.

"Sincerest THANK YOU to our great Border Patrol Agent who stopped the shooter at the Synagogue in Poway, California. He may have been off duty but his talents for Law Enforcement weren’t!" Trump wrote.