Deadly shooting at California synagogueBy Harmeet Kaur, Nicole Chavez and Christina Kline, CNN
An off-duty Border Patrol agent tried to shoot the suspect
As the suspect was fleeing the synagogue, an off-duty Border Patrol agent opened fire on him, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said at a press conference. The agent ultimately did not hit the suspect, instead striking some of the cars nearby.
An officer who was en route to the scene overheard that the suspect had called into California Highway Patrol, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said later. The suspect said he was involved in the shooting and shared his location.
As the officer was exiting the freeway, he saw the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.
President Trump thanked the border agent on Twitter.
"Sincerest THANK YOU to our great Border Patrol Agent who stopped the shooter at the Synagogue in Poway, California. He may have been off duty but his talents for Law Enforcement weren’t!" Trump wrote.
California governor condemns shooting
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation after the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.
Here's his full statement:
“California sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the victims of today’s shooting at the Chabad of Poway.
“My office continues to work closely with local and state law enforcement to monitor this situation. We join the Poway community in its grief and, together with all Californians, recognize the bravery and heroism of our first responders.
“While we continue to learn more about what transpired, we can’t ignore the circumstances around this horrific incident. No one should have to fear going to their place of worship, and no one should be targeted for practicing the tenets of their faith.”
Newsom also condemned attacks on places of worship in a post on Twitter.
"Charleston, Pittsburgh, Quebec, New Zealand — now our own Poway, California.
No one should ever fear going to their place of worship.
Hate continues to fuel horrific and cowardly acts of violence across our state, country, and world. It must be called out. CA stands with Poway," he wrote.
Groups issue statements on shooting
From Sara Sidner and Richard Greene
“Today we saw another horrific act of antisemitic hate"
The Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project Director Heidi Beirich released the following statement in light of the deadly synagogue shooting earlier today:
“Today we saw another horrific act of antisemitic hate at Congregation Chabad in Poway, California, six months to the day after the deadly shooting that killed 11 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Once again, a young white male has apparently been influenced by dangerous online white supremacist propaganda. And once again, we see how this propaganda can lead to terrorist acts. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and everyone who is affected by this terrible tragedy.”
"This shooting is a reminder of the enduring virulence of anti-Semitism"
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt released the following statement in response to the shooting:
"We are devastated by the shooting at the Chabad synagogue and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response.
It’s heartbreaking to see yet another tragedy on Shabbat, on the last day of Passover, exactly six months after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
This shooting is a reminder of the enduring virulence of anti-Semitism. It must serve as a call to action for us as a society to deal once and for all with this hate. People of all faiths should not have to live in fear of going to their house of worship. From Charleston to Pittsburgh to Oak Creek and from Christchurch to Sri Lanka, and now Poway, we need to say “enough is enough.” Our leaders need to stand united against hate and address it both on social media and in our communities.
ADL is on the ground in San Diego, working with local authorities to set up a community support center for those directly affected by the shooting. Our experts are working with law enforcement and monitoring the situation closely."
“No justification or explanation for such violence”
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder addressed the shooting at the Chabad synagogue in the following statement:
The World Jewish Congress is horrified by the vicious attack unleashed today against a Chabad synagogue near San Diego, just six months after the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh which claimed 11 lives. WJC President Ronald S. Lauder expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the victims of the California attack, after the San Diego sheriff confirmed that one person had been killed and three others wounded.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jewish community of Poway, California today as their worst nightmare unfolds. There is absolutely no justification or explanation for such violence, and it is inconceivable that, yet again, innocent people have been targeted simply for their religion and for choosing to attend a place of worship,” Lauder said.
“We strongly condemn this heinous attack and extend our deepest sympathies to the victims, their loved ones, and the entire community. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and trust that justice will be served against the perpetrator of this attack. There is no room for such hate-filled violence in our society. People of all faiths must stand together and declare that we will never tolerate such hatred,” Lauder said.
It's been exactly six months since the Pittsburgh synagogue attack
The timing of the shooting at Congregation Chabad is significant.
It's the last day of Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year.
It also comes exactly six months to the day after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a man opened fire and killed 11 people. A federal law enforcement official said at the time that Robert Bowers made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting and targeted Jews on social media.
The Anti-Defamation league said the shooting at Tree of Life was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.
Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said that he considers today's shooting a hate crime "because of statements that were made when the shooter entered."
19-year-old suspect fled the scene and called 911 on himself
The 19-year-old man who allegedly opened fire at the synagogue fled the scene and then called 911 to identify himself as the suspect, according to San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.
Investigators are looking into an open letter apparently connected to the suspect, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said. He did not elaborate on the suspect's motivations.
US Holocaust Memorial Museum 'shocked and alarmed'
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum released a statement today on the shooting that occurred at a San Diego-area synagogue.
The Museum expressed shock and alarm over the "second armed attack" on a synagogue in six months, a reference to the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed.
"Now our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," the Museum Director Sara J. Bloomfield said.
Here's the full statement:
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is shocked and alarmed at the second armed attack on a synagogue in the United States in six months, this time at Congregation Chabad in San Diego County, California, on the last day of Passover.
"Now our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," said Museum Director Sara J. Bloomfield. "But moving forward this must serve as yet another wake-up call that antisemitism is a growing and deadly menace. The Holocaust is a reminder of the dangers of unchecked antisemitism and the way hate can infect a society. All Americans must unequivocally condemn it and confront it in wherever it appears."
A living memorial to the Holocaust, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum inspires citizens and leaders worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.
What we know about the victims so far
At least one person is dead and three others are wounded.
One of the people who was shot was a rabbi at the Congregation Chabad synagogue, Minoo Anvari told CNN affiliate KUSI.
Anvari said her husband called her while he was in the synagogue, saying the rabbi and others were injured. Her husband is “in shock,” she said.
“My husband called, and he said that there has been a shooting at the synagogue, and unfortunately one of my friends is down. And my Rabbi has been injured and two other people are injured, and one guy came and shoot everybody and cursing, and of course they took them to hospital and they are praying for them,” she said.
2020 Democrats weigh in on the shooting
Lawmakers and presidential contenders are starting to respond to the shooting on Twitter.
"I am disturbed by reports of a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue and am closely monitoring the situation," California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted.
Here's what some of the other presidential contenders have tweeted:
Investigators are reviewing a possible open letter from the suspect
Investigators are looking into an open letter apparently connected to the suspect in the shooting, according to San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.
“We have copies of his social media posts and his ‘open letter’ and will be reviewing those to determine the legitimacy of it and exactly how it plays into the investigation,” Gore said during a news conference.
The Sheriff would not answer specific questions about the letter or about the suspect’s motivations.
The San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit identified him as a 19-year-old man, saying he fled the scene of the shooting and then called 911 to identify himself as the suspect.