Deadly shooting at California synagogueBy Harmeet Kaur, Nicole Chavez and Christina Kline, CNN
Suspect is a student at Cal State University San Marcos
From Artemis Moshtaghian
Suspect John Earnest is a California State University San Marcos student, the university's president said.
President Karen S. Hayness said in a letter to students and staff that the university is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department "to assist and gain more information” on Earnest.
"We are heartbroken by this tragedy, which was motivated by hate and anti-Semitism," she wrote.
"As a university community we know that our diversity make us stronger. Today’s reprehensible actions do not define us. They never will. We stand united against hatred as we work toward a better, more peaceful world.”
Rabbi 'most likely' to lose index finger, doctor says
From CNN's Steve Almasy
The 57-year-old rabbi at Congregation Chabad in Poway suffered what looked like defensive wounds to both of his index fingers during the shooting.
"He will likely lose his right index finger," said Dr. Michael Katz, a trauma surgeon at Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Katz said the hospital received four patients from the shooting. One of them, a 60-year-old woman, died at the hospital.
The two other victims, a 34-year-old man and a girl, had shrapnel injuries. The girl, whose age was not given, was wounded in one leg and in the face. She was transferred to a children's hospital and will be monitored overnight.
Authorities are investigating an open letter that may be connected to the suspect
From Artemis Moshtaghian
Authorities are aware of an open letter posted online by the 19-year-old suspect identified as John Earnest in the San Diego-area synagogue shooting, Sheriff Bill Gore said in a press conference.
Gore said they are “collecting digital evidence” and are in the process of reviewing the online content “to determine its validity and authenticity.”
CNN has read through an open letter posted to the anonymous message board 8chan before the shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway on Saturday morning. In the open letter, someone identifying as 19-year-old John Earnest references killing Jewish people without making actual reference to Poway or the synagogue involved in the shooting.
In the open letter, Earnest talks about planning the attack and references other attacks on houses of worship, including the attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh as well the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand. Earnest also talks about his disdain for Jews and claims responsibility for a mosque fire in Escondido a week and a half after the attacks in Christchurch.
According to a flyer released by Escondido Police Department, authorities are investigating an arson incident that took place at the Islamic Center of Escondido on March 24. San Diego Sheriff's Department is also investigating whether Earnest was involved in the arson attack.
The open letter is structured in a similar fashion to the manifesto linked to Christchurch attack suspect Brenton Tarrant, replete with a question-and-answer section in which Earnest answers general questions about his character, political affiliation and motivation for carrying out the alleged shooting.
Mayor says attack could have been worse but worshippers were 'proactive'
From CNN's Sara Sidner
Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said worshippers at the San Diego-area synagogue had learned safety protocols and learn how to respond during a shooting when police and local officials visited the synagogue last month.
Vaus said President Donald Trump called him to offer his condolences following the shooting. In addition, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also reached out to express his sorrow and noted that it was only six months ago that his city suffered a similar attack, Vaus said.
Police looking into possible connection with arson attack at a nearby mosque
From CNN's Chuck Johnston and Nicole Chavez
Law enforcement officials are investigating whether the synagogue shooting in Poway and an arson attack at a mosque in Escondido, California, are connected.
San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said authorities are trying to determine whether suspect John Earnest was linked to an incident at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Center of Escondido, last month.
Someone set fire to the mosque while several people were inside on March 24. No injuries were reported but the exterior of the building was damaged, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
President Trump at rally: Anti-Semitism and hate "must be defeated"
President Trump addressed the shooting at the top of his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, offering prayers for the victims and condemning anti-Semitism.
“Tonight, America’s heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting,” he said, adding that the entire nation “stands in solidarity with the Jewish community."
Trump said anti-Semitism and hate “must be defeated."
Suspect identified as 19-year-old John Earnest
The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old John Earnest, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore told reporters at a press conference.
He has no prior contact with law enforcement, according to officials.
Gore said that authorities are aware of a "manifesto" that Earnest wrote, and are currently reviewing the document.
He also added that officials are looking at the possibility that Earnest was associated with a mosque arson in nearby Escondido from last month.
Trump has spoken to California's governor and Poway's mayor
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump called California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus after today's shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue.
Sanders did not elaborate on the content of those conversations.
Earlier, Trump told reporters that the White House is doing “heavy research” and “will get to the bottom of it."
San Diego is beefing up security at places of worship
San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore announced on Twitter that police would be providing extra patrols at places of worship through the weekend and encouraged people to report any suspicious activity.
"Update #6 @SDSheriff will be providing extra patrols at places of worship this weekend. We encourage congregations to call us with any security concerns. If you see something suspicious, say something. Call the @sdcrimestoppers anonymous line(888) 580-8477.
9-1-1 for emergencies," the sheriff wrote.