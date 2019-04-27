Synagogue shooting suspect booked on one count of murder in the first degree

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released the following:

Sheriff Bill Gore would like to update the public with the following information.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department along with members of several local, state and federal agencies have been working throughout the night, interviewing approximately 100 people who were victims and witnesses to the shooting that occurred at the Chabad of Poway.

Detectives also served several search warrants and processed the crime scene at the synagogue, as well as the suspect's residence in San Diego and his vehicle. The investigation is continuing as detectives process evidence and interview additional witnesses.

The suspect, 19-year-old John T. Earnest, was booked into custody on one count of murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the first degree. There is no indication at this point in the investigation that Earnest was part of an organized group. We believe he acted alone and without outside support in carrying out the attack. We are continuing to explore every investigative avenue to bring out all the facts in the case.

The Sheriff's Department would like to acknowledge another act of courage that occurred at the synagogue yesterday. Oscar Stewart, who is fifty-one-years-old and resides in Rancho Bernardo, rushed at the shooting suspect, chasing after the suspect as he fled the synagogue to a vehicle parked nearby. Mr. Stewart caught up to the vehicle as the suspect was about to drive away. While Mr. Stewart was near the vehicle, an off-duty Border Patrol Agent caught up to the vehicle and yelled for Mr. Stewart to get out of the way. The Border Patrol Agent then fired a weapon in the suspect's direction striking the vehicle as it drove away. Mr. Stewart risked his life to stop the shooter and saved lives in the process.

The Sheriff’s Department continues to express its sincerest condolences to those affected by yesterday’s crime. Our hearts go out to those going through this difficult time.