It's been exactly six months since the Pittsburgh synagogue attack

The timing of the shooting at Congregation Chabad is significant.

It's the last day of Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year.

It also comes exactly six months to the day after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a man opened fire and killed 11 people. A federal law enforcement official said at the time that Robert Bowers made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting and targeted Jews on social media.

The Anti-Defamation league said the shooting at Tree of Life was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said that he considers today's shooting a hate crime "because of statements that were made when the shooter entered."