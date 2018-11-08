12 dead in California bar shootingBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Rob Picheta, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, and Jessie Yeung, CNN
People in Thousand Oaks line the streets as slain sheriff's sergeant procession drives by
Residents of Thousand Oaks, California, paid their respects to Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was fatally shot at the Borderline Bar and Grill.
Video captured by Jim Meser shows people standing at the intersection of Camino Dos Rios and Gainsborough Rd, some holding American flags, as Sgt. Helus’ procession drove by.
Meser wrote on Instagram: “I don't know how or why First Responders can do what they do. But I thank God every day that they do it.”
This is the 4th "soft target" attack in 2 weeks
From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin
Wednesday night's shooting marked the fourth "soft target" attack in two weeks, raising questions about how to make these public spaces safer.
"Soft targets" represent simple, daily life. People come and go. They expect to be safe as they pick up a cup of coffee, deposit their paychecks, fill prescriptions or grab a bite to eat. Their guards are down.
America has faced the threat so many times -- at a theater in Aurora, California, at a concert in Las Vegas, at the Boston Marathon. Every school shooting is an attack on a soft target.
The death toll in the four recent incidents has been stunning, with 27 people slain:
- Two shoppers gunned down October 24 in the parking lot and inside a Kroger in Jefferson, Kentucky.
- Eleven people attending Shabbat services killed October 27 when an armed man walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue. Six people were wounded, including four responding police officers.
- Two women, a physician and a college senior, shot to death November 2 inside a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida. The gunman wounded four other people.
- And on Wednesday, 12 people killed and more than a dozen injured when a masked man opened fire inside a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.
Shooting victim identified by family as Alaina Housley
From CNN's David Williams and Hollie Silverman
One of the victims killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, California has been identified as Alaina Housley by family members. They describe her as a "incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her."
Read the full family statement:
Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.
She survived the shooting by hiding in the bar's attic
A woman who survived the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill described to CNN how she survived by climbing a ladder into the attic and waiting an hour for police to arrive.
Identified by just her first name, Lindsey said she was nearly on the dance floor when the shooter walked in. She heard the gunshots and immediately ran into the kitchen, where bar staff yelled at her to go up a ladder and into the attic.
"I definitely owe them my life, they had the smartest idea," she said, adding that she stayed there with her boyfriend until they were told to come out an hour later by responding police.
Listen:
This post was updated.
Thousand Oaks mayor: Blood needed after shooting
Thousand Oaks Mayor Andy Fox has pleaded for blood donors to step forward in the wake of last night’s mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill.
Officials are organizing a blood drive at a facility in the area due to the amount of donations needed.
Recent college grad killed in shooting "heroically saved lives"
From CNN's Amanda Watts and Hollie Silverman
Justin Meek, 23, was among the people killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, according to California Lutheran University President Chris Kimball.
In a statement, Kimball said Meek was a recent graduate and "heroically saved lives in the incident."
"We will pray, begin to comfort one another in our grief, and hold the families, friends and loved ones of the victims in our hearts. Cal Lutheran wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring," Kimball said in the statement.
Father of 22-year-old killed in shooting: "This is a heart I will never get back"
Jason Coffman just confirmed that his 22-year-old son died during the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill last night. Cody Coffman was pronounced dead on the scene, his father said.
“Oh Cody, I love you son,” an emotional Jason Coffman told reporters.
Jason Coffman said he talked to his son last night.
Cody has three younger brothers — all under the age of 10 — and a sister due on Nov. 29. “He was so excited to have his first sister,” Jason Coffman said.
The 22-year-old was planning to join the military, and was speaking with recruiters from the US Army.
“This is a heart I will never get back,” Jason Coffman said.
Watch the moment:
This post has been updated.
11 patients with minor injuries released from area hospitals Thursday
Eleven victims from the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, were released from area hospitals Thursday.
Here's what we know about the victims:
- Eight victims were treated for minor injuries at Adventist Health Simi Valley, according to hospital spokesperson Alicia Gonzalez.
- Three victims were treated for minor injuries at St. John's Regional Medical Center, according to hospital spokesperson Megan Maloney. They suffered cuts while escaping the shooting.
- All of the victims got to the hospitals on their own.
Neighbor said shooter's mother "lived in fear"
From CNN’s Scott Glover
Shooter Ian David Long’s mother “lived in fear” of what her son might do, saying when police were called to the house earlier this year “it took them about a half a day to get him out of the house," a neighbor told CNN.
Neighbor Richard Berge said Long’s mother told him she was concerned about her son, though not worried about her own safety, and that “she was… kind of beside herself, she didn’t know what to do because he wouldn’t get help.”
Berge continued: “When I saw the house this morning, I knew what it was,” referring to the police activity.
Earlier today, police said they responded to Long's house this April. Here's how Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean described it:
"In April of this year, deputies were called to his house for a 'subject disturbing.' They went to the house, they talked to him. He was somewhat irate. Acting a little irrationally. They called out our crisis intervention team, our mental health specialists who met with him, talked to him and cleared him. Didn't feel he was qualified to be taken under 5150. And he was left at that scene last April."