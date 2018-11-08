Residents of Thousand Oaks, California, paid their respects to Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was fatally shot at the Borderline Bar and Grill.

Video captured by Jim Meser shows people standing at the intersection of Camino Dos Rios and Gainsborough Rd, some holding American flags, as Sgt. Helus’ procession drove by.

Meser wrote on Instagram: “I don't know how or why First Responders can do what they do. But I thank God every day that they do it.”