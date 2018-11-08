Mass shooting at California dance bar

Holden Harrah, who witnessed the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, said he was inside the bar with friends, something he does every week.

"I’ve been coming there for about six months. (It's) just a place you go to hang out with friends, just have fun as young adults," he told CNN by phone.

"A gentleman, who walked in through the front door, shot the girl that was right behind the counter," he added.