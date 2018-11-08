Mass shooting at California dance bar

Mass shooting at California dance barBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Eyewitnesses recounts moment gunman opened fire in California bar
Holden Harrah, who witnessed the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, said he was inside the bar with friends, something he does every week.
"I’ve been coming there for about six months. (It's) just a place you go to hang out with friends, just have fun as young adults," he told CNN by phone.
"A gentleman, who walked in through the front door, shot the girl that was right behind the counter," he added.
ATF responding to shooting at Borderline Bar
“Multiple assets from the ATF Los Angeles Field Division have responded to the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks,” California, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, via Twitter.
Ventura County Star reporter Jeremy Childs arrived at the scene shortly after a shooter opened fire on Wednesday night.
Childs told CNN: "When I arrived at the scene I saw lots of sheriff vehicles and a few paramedics. Helicopters could be heard overhead. I saw some tearful reunions among those presumably at Borderline or who knew them at Borderline. Then I joined the press area. It was a mix of press and bleary-eyed loved ones."
At least 11 injured in bar shooting in Thousand Oaks
At least 11 people were injured after a gunman forced his way into a popular local bar and opened fire, according to police attending the scene in Thousand Oaks, California, officials say.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Captain Garo Kuredjian updated the number of people injured during a press conference a few moments ago.
Earlier in the same press conference he told reporters that six people had been shot, including a deputy.
No threat to public after shooting, police say
There's no threat to the general public outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, police said in a press conference at the scene.
"I don’t know the status of the shooter if he’s been captured but we don’t think he’s outside of the bar and grill," said Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian.
“We don’t feel that the shooter has left the bar and grill, so whatever it is was contained inside the bar and grill. We don’t feel there is a threat to the public outside. I don’t know if he’s been transported or if he’s been captured,” Kuredjian said, referring to the gunman.
Earlier at the same press conference he said authorities were still looking for the gunman.
This post has been updated with further comments from police.
Possibly "hundreds" inside California bar at the time of shooting
When asked how many people were inside the Borderline Bar & Grill at the time gunfire broke out on Wednesday night, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said, “I would say hundreds, but I can’t confirm the exact number.”
The bar was hosting a weekly college country night event, according to its website.
As news emerged of the incident, people began to gather outside the bar, located just outside Los Angeles, in a desperate bid to check on their friends.
"I heard that the gunman started shooting at the front desk and then from there I'm not sure. Friends I have that are in there reported that students are hiding in the attics and bathrooms and stuff like that," one bystander said.
At least 6 people shot at Borderline Bar & Grill
Shots were still being fired when deputies responded to the scene at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian has said.
At least six people were shot including a deputy, Kuredjian added.
Tearful reunions outside bar as people emerge
Emergency response vehicles are on scene at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
Jeremy Childs, a Ventura County Star reporter, has been posting video from outside the cordon.
Active shooter at California bar with multiple injuries
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a local bar in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities say.
The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted: "Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in
@CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested”
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting at a local bar, but declined to release additional details.