Mass shooting at California dance bar

Thousand Oaks mayor Andy Fox told CNN he was informed of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill around midnight, adding law enforcement responded quickly.

"It’s my understanding they went in and neutralized the shooter (and) they identified a number of causalities. I don’t know the condition of the victims but my understanding is there are a number (of) wounded included a local deputy … all of the victims have been transported to hospitals," Fox told CNN on the phone.

He added that Thousand Oaks "is considered one of the safest cities in the country."

"We are consistently ranked one of the highest with respect to the lowest crime rate per capita, we’re proud of that," Fox said.

"The reality is that these types of incidents can happen really at any place, at any time, even in communities that are considered extremely safe," he added.