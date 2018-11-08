Mass shooting at California dance bar

Mass shooting at California dance barBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Rob Picheta, CNN
Twelve people, including a police officer, were killed after a gunman forced his way into the Borderline Bar & Grill and opened fire on Wednesday night, Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters moments ago. The gunman was also found dead at the scene. Up to 12 other people are injured.
Thousand Oaks "one of the safest cities in the country," mayor says
Thousand Oaks mayor Andy Fox told CNN he was informed of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill around midnight, adding law enforcement responded quickly.
"It’s my understanding they went in and neutralized the shooter (and) they identified a number of causalities. I don’t know the condition of the victims but my understanding is there are a number (of) wounded included a local deputy … all of the victims have been transported to hospitals," Fox told CNN on the phone.
He added that Thousand Oaks "is considered one of the safest cities in the country."
"We are consistently ranked one of the highest with respect to the lowest crime rate per capita, we’re proud of that," Fox said.
"The reality is that these types of incidents can happen really at any place, at any time, even in communities that are considered extremely safe," he added.
Breaking: Fatalities at California bar shooting, officials say
Fatalities have been reported at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting, a Ventura County Sheriff’s department public information officer told CNN affiliate KABC.
The shooter is believed to be among the dead.
Borderline Bar & Grill a popular spot with students
Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks is a western-themed establishment known to regularly host country, salsa and swing dancing nights.
According to its website, the venue was hosting a college country night between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday night when the shooting occurred.
The bar is a few miles from California Lutheran University and is a popular spot for students. Some students from both California Lutheran University and nearby Pepperdine University are thought to have been present at the event on Wednesday night.
Madeleine Carr, news editor at student newspaper the Pepperdine Graphic, told CNN on the phone, that she was aware of freshman students who had planned outings.
"I was going to go with them tonight but decided not to because of homework but it is a popular place to go because it's local and we do have a lot of people from the south -- it's line dancing it attracts them," she said.
"We've been texting as much as we can -- it's hard. We are still trying to reach most of the girls but the people we know got out. A lot of them do live nearby in Thousand Oaks so a lot of them did get to a students house," she added.
Eyewitnesses recounts moment gunman opened fire in California bar
Holden Harrah, who witnessed the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, said he was inside the bar with friends, something he does every week.
"I’ve been coming there for about six months. (It's) just a place you go to hang out with friends, just have fun as young adults," he told CNN by phone.
"A gentleman, who walked in through the front door, shot the girl that was right behind the counter," he added.
ATF responding to shooting at Borderline Bar
“Multiple assets from the ATF Los Angeles Field Division have responded to the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks,” California, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, via Twitter.
Ventura County Star reporter Jeremy Childs arrived at the scene shortly after a shooter opened fire on Wednesday night.
Childs told CNN: "When I arrived at the scene I saw lots of sheriff vehicles and a few paramedics. Helicopters could be heard overhead. I saw some tearful reunions among those presumably at Borderline or who knew them at Borderline. Then I joined the press area. It was a mix of press and bleary-eyed loved ones."
At least 11 injured in bar shooting in Thousand Oaks
At least 11 people were injured after a gunman forced his way into a popular local bar and opened fire, according to police attending the scene in Thousand Oaks, California, officials say.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Captain Garo Kuredjian updated the number of people injured during a press conference a few moments ago.
Earlier in the same press conference he told reporters that six people had been shot, including a deputy.
No threat to public after shooting, police say
There's no threat to the general public outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, police said in a press conference at the scene.
"I don’t know the status of the shooter if he’s been captured but we don’t think he’s outside of the bar and grill," said Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian.
“We don’t feel that the shooter has left the bar and grill, so whatever it is was contained inside the bar and grill. We don’t feel there is a threat to the public outside. I don’t know if he’s been transported or if he’s been captured,” Kuredjian said, referring to the gunman.
Earlier at the same press conference he said authorities were still looking for the gunman.
Possibly "hundreds" inside California bar at the time of shooting
When asked how many people were inside the Borderline Bar & Grill at the time gunfire broke out on Wednesday night, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said, “I would say hundreds, but I can’t confirm the exact number.”
The bar was hosting a weekly college country night event, according to its website.
As news emerged of the incident, people began to gather outside the bar, located just outside Los Angeles, in a desperate bid to check on their friends.
"I heard that the gunman started shooting at the front desk and then from there I'm not sure. Friends I have that are in there reported that students are hiding in the attics and bathrooms and stuff like that," one bystander said.