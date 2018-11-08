Latest on California bar shooting

There's no threat to the general public outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, police said in a press conference at the scene.

"I don’t know the status of the shooter if he’s been captured but we don’t think he’s outside of the bar and grill," said Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian.

“We don’t feel that the shooter has left the bar and grill, so whatever it is was contained inside the bar and grill. We don’t feel there is a threat to the public outside. I don’t know if he’s been transported or if he’s been captured,” Kuredjian said, referring to the gunman.

Earlier at the same press conference he said authorities were still looking for the gunman.

