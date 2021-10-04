US
Massive California oil spill threatens wildlife and closes beaches

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:46 a.m. ET, October 4, 2021
1 min ago

Portions of popular beaches across Southern California close due to oil spill

From CNN's Joe Sutton and Susannah Cullinane

Huntington Beach lifeguards prepare signs warning people that contact with the water may cause illness, as they close the beach after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, California on October 3. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Orange County health officials issued an advisory asking residents to avoid recreational activities on the coastline and recommending that people who may have encountered the oil seek medical attention.

The city of Laguna Beach announced Sunday evening that all beaches would close to the public beginning at 9 p.m. local time, while Newport Beach issued an advisory warning people to avoid contact with ocean water and areas of beach impacted by oil.

Sections of the shoreline at Huntington Beach were closed on Saturday, with Mayor Kim Carr on Sunday describing the spill as a "potential ecological disaster."

"In a year, that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades," Carr said. "We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats."

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Sunday that dead birds and fish were washing up on the shore.

"The oil has infiltrated the entirety of the (Talbert) Wetlands. There's significant impacts to wildlife there," she said. "These are wetlands that we've been working with the Army Corps of Engineers, with the Land Trust, with all the community wildlife partners to make sure to create this beautiful, natural habitat for decades. And now in just a day, it's completely destroyed."

6 min ago

The pipeline leak appears to have stopped, officials say, but investigation into cause continues

From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg

Oil gathers around an absorption boom that helps stop the flow into the ecologically sensitive Talbert Marsh. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Divers were inspecting the 17-mile pipeline Sunday which leaked crude oil into Southern California waters on Saturday, hoping to find the exact source of the spill, but the leak appears to have stopped, officials said in a news conference Sunday.

“We are still assessing to look for the source and figure out. It doesn't appear there's further fuel leaking, but we’re still working on identifying that,” said Eric Laughlin, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The 126,000 gallon oil spill is believed to have occurred about 4.5 miles off shore Saturday morning and reached Orange County’s beaches by Saturday night. 

“The pipeline was suctioned at both ends to keep additional crude out,” Amplify Energy CEO Martin Wilshire said. “I don't expect it to be more. That’s the capacity of the entire pipeline.”

Where things stand in the investigation: While it is believed the leak has been staunched, the investigation continues. Wilshire said the facilities were built in the late 1970s and early 1980s and are inspected every other year, including during the pandemic. About 70 wells feed oil into the Elly platform, which feeds crude oil into affected pipeline, about 80-100 feet underwater. 

A health advisory for Orange County beaches was expected to be issued later Sunday, according to Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau. Residents and visitors are warned to stay away from the affected areas as contact with the oil or fumes can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, ears, and throat, and can even lead to dizziness and vomiting.

The only wildlife confirmed to be affected by the spill so far is a ruddy duck, and is receiving veterinary care, Laughlin said. Other reports are sure to come in and wildlife rescues are standing by to assist. Officials are urging the public to report any sightings of affected wildlife, but to refrain from trying to help the animals out themselves.

 

15 min ago

Newport Beach issues beach advisory in response to oil spill

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Beachgoers at Newport Beach enjoy the afternoon as boats drag oil booms offshore on October 3. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The city of Newport Beach has issued a beach advisory asking residents and visitors to avoid contact with ocean water and areas of the beach impacted by the oil.

“The City of Newport Beach is advising residents and visitors to avoid contact with ocean water and oiled areas of the beach, following a large oil spill that was identified Saturday off the coast of Newport and Huntington Beach. Oil has been observed on shore in Newport Beach between 52nd street and the Santa Ana River. City beaches will remain open to the public with the water advisory in place. Newport Harbor remains open for boating and general recreational use,” the city said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, the size and potential impact of this oil spill make it necessary for people to stay out of the water and avoid contact with the oil,” said Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery. “The City’s top priority is to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors during the cleanup effort.”  

22 min ago

About 3,150 gallons of oil has been recovered from coast

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Boats help clean up the oil spill in Huntington Beach, California on October 3. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

The US Coast Guard (USCG) says approximately 3,150 gallons of oil has been recovered from the water off the coast of Orange County.

“Approximately 3,150 gallons of oil have been recovered from the water and 5,360 feet of boom has been deployed,” the USCG said in a news release.

Multiple boats and aircraft have been involved with assessments and oil recovery operations on Sunday.

“Fourteen boats conducted oil recovery operations Sunday afternoon. Three Coast Guard boats enforced a safety zone off 1,000 yards around oil spill boats. Four aircraft were dispatched for overflight assessments. Shoreside response was conducted by 105 government agency personnel,” according to the USCG.

 The investigation continues into the cause of the spill.