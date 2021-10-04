Huntington Beach lifeguards prepare signs warning people that contact with the water may cause illness, as they close the beach after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, California on October 3. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Orange County health officials issued an advisory asking residents to avoid recreational activities on the coastline and recommending that people who may have encountered the oil seek medical attention.

The city of Laguna Beach announced Sunday evening that all beaches would close to the public beginning at 9 p.m. local time, while Newport Beach issued an advisory warning people to avoid contact with ocean water and areas of beach impacted by oil.

Sections of the shoreline at Huntington Beach were closed on Saturday, with Mayor Kim Carr on Sunday describing the spill as a "potential ecological disaster."

"In a year, that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades," Carr said. "We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats."

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Sunday that dead birds and fish were washing up on the shore.

"The oil has infiltrated the entirety of the (Talbert) Wetlands. There's significant impacts to wildlife there," she said. "These are wetlands that we've been working with the Army Corps of Engineers, with the Land Trust, with all the community wildlife partners to make sure to create this beautiful, natural habitat for decades. And now in just a day, it's completely destroyed."