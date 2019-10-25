Live Updates
Wildfires threaten California
Here's what you need to know about the California wildfires
The sun is coming up in California this morning — and the wildfires are still raging.
Here's what you need to know:
- Nine active fires in California: As of early this morning, there are nine active major fires burning across California, CalFire told CNN. The Kincade Fire, Cabrillo Fire, Nelson Fire and Muir Fire are still burning in Northern California. The Saddle Ridge Fire, Tick Fire, Old Water Fire, Oak Fire and Palisades Fire are still burning in Southern California. Combined, nine fires have charred nearly 30,000 acres.
- The Tick Fire exploded to over 3,000 acres in just a few hours: The Tick Fire is burning out of control north of Los Angeles and has forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, fire officials said. The blaze near Santa Clarita broke out Thursday and in just a few hours has burned about 3,950 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It was 5% contained by late Thursday. The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment.
- More than 18 million people in southern California are under red flag warnings: Extremely critical fire conditions will exist throughout southern California throughout today, and may threaten northern California into the weekend, according to CNN meteorologists. Red flag warnings are posted for over 18 million people across the region, including the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas.
- The fire threat is not over in northern California either: Strong winds and critically low relative humidity values will be present throughout the Sacramento Valley beginning Saturday night into Sunday. A fire weather watch has been issued for over 7 million people in the region, from Redding down to Sacramento.